Spending $530,000 on consultants, whose advice will help promote, plan, and implement a 30-year, 1-cent transit sales tax, before we taxpayers even approve this project, in a Nov. 2024 proposed referendum, is irresponsible. The 30-year, 1-cent transit sales tax proposal likely won’t be approved anyway I believe, as it wasn’t supported by the general population, Cobb mayors, and two commissioners in 2022. It was wisely dropped for voter consideration back then.
Near future transit technology will likely make buses, high speed rail, etc., much less viable, if not obsolete, within this taxable 30-year period. Additional bus or Marta like transit proposals don’t solve our “home to destination and back” needs, even now, in a suburban environment that we currently have and want to maintain. Is urbanization of Cobb into high density housing centers the ultimate goal here? Otherwise, it makes no sense to me.
We already know that business office occupancy has declined tremendously; remotely working from home is the growing preference. Zoom business meeting technology is fast replacing the face-to-face communication requirement. All will continue to change the transit environment in ways that can’t be predicted or defined over such a long tax period.
A 5-year 1-cent tax dedicated to infrastructure building such as reversible lanes, traffic circles, kinetic traffic signal coordination, etc. make more sense. These type of solutions actually work on our secondary and tertiary roads. That’s where the real traffic problems exist for most of us. You don’t need to hire consultants to accomplish this either!
Our economic outlook includes a likely Recession according to our financial experts at the State and Federal levels. Even if Cobb County co-centntinues to thrive, the Inflation effect on family budgets has been severe. An additional 1-cent or 2¢ sales tax (regardless of time period) will really hurt our lower and middle classes on items needed to feed, house and clothe families.
Safety, healthcare and children’s education issues should be our commissioners ‘priorities, me thinks. I urge you to confine your ambitions to those three as they are fundamental to our existence.
