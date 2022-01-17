It is truly shocking that a plan was hatched during the early days of the pandemic, when most residents were nestled in their homes and worried about their day-to-day existence, to transform the beautiful downtown of Smyrna to sell off our green space to a beer factory. A group called Smart Smyrna was formed once a few residents learned of it. One of the brewery’s owners answered some citizen questions, but with vague and non-committal answers that don’t lay out the specifics. The beer and likely spirits will be produced on-site, so there will be silos. What’s more, they will not be serving food. Food trucks will be parked nearby every day to provide food, in addition to the emissions they will contribute to our city. We expect noise and light pollution, too. Does Smyrna need another alcohol facility when we have nine restaurants and bars already downtown serving it?
A vote to remove the fountain at the center of our roundabout has already taken place and within days it was hauled off, with the roundabout to go soon. The vote was 3 to 3 with one member unable to attend after his father died unexpectedly. The mayor went ahead and held the vote anyway, acting himself as the deciding vote. It is expected that on Tuesday January 18th there will be a vote held to sell to the brewery an acre of Smyrna’s most priced real estate at the price of $600K for an acre. The location is especially inappropriate in that it is in front of our community center and next to a church. No bids were ever sought, and no one knew this area was for sale.
Those of us who love Smyrna and have been active residents for a long time and many new to the city, who came because of its amazing award-winning and community-oriented downtown, are devastated. The mayor and some council members do not seem to be listening to us. That’s not so hard to understand when you realize that Smyrna has three lobbyists in charge of our city government. Our mayor is chief lobbyist in addition to two council members. I don’t believe voters knew this before the elections, but they are awakening to it. We have a petition with well over 12,000 who have signed. Smyrna leaders must start listening to the people they represent.
