You will hear these rationales often by the anti-city side and by Keli Gambrill. They say that Cobb can’t build out here because of sewer access, or because of the topography, or some other obstacle like the land use map. Not so fast. The land use map serves as a mere suggestion. If three commissioners wanted to rezone something in spite of the land use map, they can do it. In regard to sewer access, I checked with the Cobb Water and Sewer department, looked at the maps of existing sewer, and spoke with a nice engineer. There is more sewer access out here than the anti-city people want you to think. Go to the department yourself and see if you don’t believe me. It is not as big an obstacle as the anti-city crowd claims. Developers can tie into existing sewer, expand the existing lines, build new lines, etc. Where there is a will there is a way, and the county commission doesn’t have to listen to the suggestions of the Cobb Water and Sewer department. They can steamroll them like they steamrolled all the parties in the Dobbins decision if they want.
Keli Gambrill’s ability to keep us safe in West Cobb is wholly dependent on the deference the other commissioners have paid her. I believe that deference is simply a politically calculated smokescreen. I also believe that the “obstacles” in place are not all that difficult to overcome. The commissioners who concern me have flexed their authority before, and campaigned on high density and mass transit. It is very unlikely that they will rock the boat here in West Cobb while the referendum is going on because that would be politically disastrous for them. It would do nothing but turn out the YES votes to incorporate as a city. Now I don’t care if you are red or blue, but if your goal is to avoid high density development then the current crop of commissioners who are getting elected are not your friends.
We know what the current commissioners want to do. They have told us. We know what powers they possess if they want to see their vision of high density and mass transit through. We know that Cobb has changed significantly over the years, and that it is most likely that more people who share Lisa Cupid’s vision for Cobb will wind up on future commissions. Our choice is between that inevitable reality, or putting the future of West Cobb in the hands of our neighbors. Life is almost always about tradeoffs. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” I believe that if your goal is to preserve West Cobb, and keep it most like the way that it is now, then your best bet is to place your trust in the hands of our friends and neighbors who live here
and care about this area as we do. It certainly seems the safer bet against a commission where 4 of the 5 members do not live here, and where a majority do not share the vision for West Cobb that most of us here do. Both camps claim to want the same thing; preservation of West Cobb. If that’s the case, then let’s take the new commission seriously, and let’s choose to put our faith in the people who live here. I am voting YES.
