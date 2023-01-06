Dear Editor:
With the current brouhaha over the selection of a House Speaker by the newly-elected Republican Majority and so much "finger pointing" by both sides of the aisle and the media pundits, a perspective from someone who has "been there and done that" seems in order.
Many of your readers will remember that I served in the House for six terms, 12 years, as a Republican Representative from Georgia's 11th District.
As an OB-GYN physician for 22 years in Marietta and former School Board member, my focus was primarily on healthcare and educational issues. A climb up the "Leadership Ladder" was not my focus, although every new member strives for a niche which allows them to be known, respected and credulous.
This is achieved by getting appropriate committee assignments, forming (or joining) caucuses with like minded members to work on specific issues. For me it was the Doctors Caucus to bring expertise to healthcare matters. For others it was the conservative Republican Study Committee, which because of its burgeoning size gave birth to the Freedom Caucus whose focus was on a Balanced Budget and "Regular Committee Order."
Believe me, these 40, nor the larger RSC, nor the moderate Republican members of the Main Street Partnership Caucus are not "wing nuts" as the media so often suggests. They are simply like-minded members who usually are not part of the Leadership but laser focused on the issues that they and their constituents believe can lead to a better functioning Congress and ultimately a stronger and more respected United States of America.
Unfortunately for "We the people," along the way some of them lose their way. They get frustrated with lack of progress in pushing their "boulders of an issue uphill," they get co-opted by Leadership, or just decide that it is so much easier in Congress to join the much larger "go along to get along" caucus. A case in point, there are 20 consistent votes against the Speakership of Rep. McCarthy. Where are the other 20 votes from the Freedom Caucus?
Where are the 150 or more votes from the supposedly principled members of the Republican Study Committee? This caucus, when I was in Congress, was led by the very conservative, very Christian member, former Vice President Mike Pence.
Let's cut to the chase. Congress is a broken institution. Everybody in Washington DC knows it. Every member, the Democrats, Republicans and Independents know it. The media knows it. And most importantly, the people of our great Country know it.
So let's give credit where credit is due. Yes, the 20 members who are holding strong against choosing a Speaker of the House until they get assurances of much needed reforms are not all the most likable, popular, attractive or articulate of the body. But neither was William Wilberforce, whose 20-year effort in Parliament ended slavery in the British Commonwealth.
To me, while these 20 Republican members are neither saints nor villains, they have shown great courage and willingness to hang together or hang separately for the sake of moving the Congress and our Country in a more positive direction.
God bless them.
Phil Gingrey, MD
Former member of Congress (2003-2015)
Republican from the 11th GA District
