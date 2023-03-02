RE: Feb 17, 2023 article by Rebecca Grapevine on creating a commission focused on intellectual, developmental disabilities.
Dear Editor:
The salary for direct support professionals needs to be increased quickly from $10.63/hour to a living wage. The providers of community based services are having a hard time filling positions and maintaining employment for these positions because of the horribly low salary this position pays. This impacts the level/quality of care for people they serve.
If something is not done very quickly the vulnerable, disabled population the direct support professionals take care of will suffer neglect because there are not enough caretakers to support the number of clients they serve. The staff that is now serving this population is overworked and spread thin and sometimes taking care of several clients simultaneously that should have their own staff. Some of the clients have extensive health issues.
I have written my state and federal legislators recently and in the past asking for help and have yet to hear from any of them about this most important issue and how they can help.
Please help the ID/DD population served in the community to get the care they need and deserve by increasing the salaries for the direct support professionals.
Every parent of a disabled child is concerned about their child's care and their needs being met and put their trust in the providers to give this care. Help the providers get good, dependable, caring staff with a living wage.
