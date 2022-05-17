Georgia State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart warns us that unless we vote to install a city form of government here in West Cobb County, we risk losing our sense of place. Our lone District One Commissioner is now working beneath a newly elected Democrat majority which has openly proposed allowing affordable housing. She is often outvoted 4 - 1 in her attempts to hold the line. Rep. Ehrhart says we can expect higher densities, low-income housing, mass transit and even laundromats if we stay the course.
Ehrhart has been joined by other local functionaries, such as Rep. Ed Setzler and State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, in forming a lobbying group named Preserve West Cobb to promote the establishment of The City of Lost Mountain, one to be led by six councilmen and a mayor, all locally elected. We must separate, they rail, circle the wagons and form a government that enjoys the security of neighbors making zoning decisions before it's too late.
Distressing, if true. But, it is not. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter, Brian Eason, researched 200 zoning decisions since Republicans lost the majority and not once, not ever did the majority not side with our district commissioner. But wait, there's more. When confronted with these statistics Rep. Ehrhart said that she had only stated that such 'could' happen. Alas, Mr. Eason uncovered a recording of a Feb. 17 virtual meeting where Rep. Ehrhart distinctly warned that, "The only person that is standing up to try to put the brakes on high density development in West Cobb is your single commissioner, and she's outnumbered 4-1. She's outvoted frequently."
There is a hidden agenda here. Once powerful insiders now find themselves on the outside due to a change in the complexion of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Why does it matter? They know that zoning is where the power rests because that's where the money is. Coincidentally, of the aforementioned politicians, all trust their financial well-being to land development in one manner or the other. One, Lindsey Tippens, is a sewer contractor and one of the largest land-owners in West Cobb. I doubt he's holding his land for preservation purposes. Favorable zoning decisions have the power to create vast wealth.
That these people have put forth a lie to promote their own self -interest speaks to the veracity of all they say.
That's bad enough, but the tactics employed to win over the populace are even worse.
Apartments, low income housing, mass transit . . . 'dog whistles' all, a racist ploy designed to foster fear among us. On the surface our society may live a self-proclaimed post-racist existence, but there are deeper prejudices that will take more than the election of a black president or vice-president to overcome. Thankfully, we mostly keep them buried in our conscience's darkest recesses but they can be resurrected. And, when called up by guileful operatives we enter the realm of demagoguery . . . 'the attempt to stir up the people by appeals to emotion, prejudice, etc. in order to win them over quickly and gain power.
Sadly, such an immoral strategy often works, especially if your side has the money and the voice. So, I think this abomination may pass. If so, it will be incumbent upon us, the non-insiders, to seek people intensely vetted and motivated by a history of land preservation in Cobb (unlike any members of Preserve West Cobb) to stand for the new elected positions and put the brakes on the selfish interests of these disingenuous actors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.