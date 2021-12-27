Our government in its infinite wisdom that defies all understanding from we the people, is entertaining settlement offers from an unknown (to us) quantity of illegal immigrants claiming that their children were wrongfully separated from them as they tried to cross the border and that they are entitled to monetary damages from the US.
The sum being tossed around is $450,000 for "each family member directly affected." Some payments might be lower; some conceivably higher. A parent and one child could receive almost $1 million.
During the Obama and Trump administrations, a number of adults were separated from children as they were being processed. Trump separated several thousand; Obama less, although no number can be found. A small amount of these separations were actual families; more were coyotes bringing children over for high fees, with the parents’ payoff being allowed to join their children later and remain in our country.
There is something so patently offensive about having someone committing a crime, and then expecting to profit by it. Yes, being separated from your child is an absolute heartbreak that none of us would want to experience. But what about the parent who is arrested for driving intoxicated and there are one or more children in the car. As the parent is taken off to jail, the children are picked up by child welfare. Does this parent have any expectation of filing suit against the state and asking for an obscene amount of money for the suffering of having been separated from their child when it was their act that caused the separation and the government acted well within its policies?
Why are people who break our laws coming entitled to more than our own citizens? Members of the military who die in the service of our country receive a death gratuity of $100,000.
When President Biden was asked about these outrageous settlements, he told the reporter that it was a "garbage" report. He was obviously briefed later by his people that, yes, settlements with these illegal immigrants were indeed being negotiated. Presumably, they then told him what his new stance on the subject should be.
The President’s initial reaction was actually the correct one.
The majority of American citizens will not even earn $450,000 in their lifetime and yet they will be paying for these settlements out of the taxes they pay.
