Dear Cobb County Mayors:
About a year ago the chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Lisa Cupid, decided to put on hold her plans to put a 30-year transit tax on the ballot as a referendum allowed under HB 930 enabling legislation. Her hesitation was due, in large part, by reservations most of you had expressed because you were concerned about how that might affect the prospects of passage, down the road, of a five-year transportation SPLOST.
Understandably, you felt the needs of your cities, when it came to addressing transportation issues, would be best served with the five-year SPLOST, and that having both on the ballot at the same time might lead to defeat of both because they would represent a sudden and dramatic increase in the sales tax from 6 to 8%. Moreover, even having them on the ballot on different years would still represent challenges for the five-year SPLOST, especially if it was placed on the ballot after the 30-year transit tax.
Well what a difference a year can make. Now the BOC has approved paying consultants over half a million dollars to draw up a projects list for the 30-year transit tax to be placed on the ballot in November 2024. The question needs to be asked is what has changed from a year ago? Have you all suddenly had a change of heart? According to recent news reports, that appears to be the case. As reported in the MDJ (March 2, 2023) Chairwoman Cupid and Transportation Director Drew Raessler have “held talks with the cities” which “have been more fruitful.”
Furthermore, Ms. Cupid was quoted as saying that “There is support to flesh out how this can work for all of us. And some of them are starting to work through what projects could look like in their cities.” According to Raessler: “We would look for quick wins, and that’s what we heard from a number of mayors.”
Well I admit. I have no idea what kind of embellishments and “quick wins” Raessler and Cupid were offering you behind closed doors. But I suspect they could be misleading. Make no mistake. There is a very clear and distinct difference between what a five-year transportation SPLOST and a transit tax can provide. That roundabout, added turning lane or new traffic light that you need and want in your city cannot and will not be provided by a transit tax.
The bottom line is that your support for the five-year vs. the transit tax makes all the sense in the world because you know that the overwhelming number of your constituents rely, and will continue to rely, on the privately owned and operated automobile to get them where they need to go. And the best way to address that need is to improve the road infrastructure in your city. And regardless of how much and how long a transit tax is imposed, it will not have any appreciable effect on traffic congestion, except to make it worse!
I know. That last statement may sound crazy. But think about it. BRTs and a dramatic increase in the number of empty buses lumbering through the County making frequent stops and starts impedes traffic way more than the miniscule number of vehicles that might be taken off the road due to mass transit expansion would improve traffic flow, not to mention the additional wear and tear that buses impose on our streets and roadways.
So while current news reports indicate that most or all of you have had a change of heart due to clever and persuasive arguments made by Raessler and Cupid, I ask that you reconsider your position if that is the case, and reassert your support for the five year, and opposition to the 30 year transit tax.
Lance Lamberton
Founder and Chairman of the Cobb Taxpayers Association
