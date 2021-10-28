I read a Letter to the Editor in Saturday's MDJ that my brain won't let me put aside. The gist was to build up; not out, or some such. The writer posits that we humans are ruining the planet through one-family houses and that we should compartmentalize ourselves into tall buildings.
Racial segregation may have ended, but segregation of liberal and conservative ideologies are still at opposite poles, each out of touch with the other. Too many libs, many ostensibly intelligent, swallow the whole commie/ progressive line that we're all gonna die! The ice is melting and whole cities will be inundated.
Never mind that their revered icons Bernie Sanders, Babs Streisand, and Barack Obama, among plenty of other lefties, have paid huge piles of dough for prime, ocean-front villas, where they spend carbon like bibulous naval personnel. Their loyal subjects never seem to notice. I wonder if the letter writer concerned about housing lives in a tall building, or if he/she is enjoying the ineffable blessings of individual home ownership here in fabulous Cobb County, where I give thanks everyday for being, and where the American Dream is alive and well, as house after house stolidly attests.
I read some years ago that the population of the world could reside in the state of Texas. We're not running out of room! If the earth warms a bit, it will have upsides as well as downsides. Climate like everything else has changed lots over the past 10,000 years. Thousands of animals have gone extinct over the millennia. It was humorous when the Greenies in CA put up protection around the giant Sequoias, that have survived fire, flood and drought for ca. 5,000 years. The air we breathe today is much better than it was 50 years ago, thanks to auto and other technologies. Bright people will continue to improve conditions, if they are given a free hand as well as a free market. There is no need to panic. What we all need to fear is an out of control government, and its unseen, manipulating operatives, obscenely grasping for ever more power and control.
If you want to go live in a tower, please do, but leave us others the heck alone.
