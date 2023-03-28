On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops left what was South Vietnam. In March 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, which officially recognizes March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Each of the 2.7 million men and women who served in that war has their own story concerning one of the most divisive periods in American history. Mine began on Oct. 20, 1967, the day I was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy. The war was more of an abstract to me involving a country I knew nothing about. It was in the news each day, but it was thousands of miles away and I had no personal connection to it.
Following specialized training, I was assigned to the USS Springfield, a light cruiser and flagship of the Second Fleet out of Norfolk, Virginia. We were focused on the Cold War with the Soviet Union, and in October 1968, near the Arctic Circle, we were involved in the largest NATO war game exercise up until that time, one that included Soviet bombers and fighters that harassed and interfered with our ships and planes. A shooting war with the Russians was only one misstep away. Thankfully, it never came to that. But in the meanwhile, far from the north Atlantic, fighting raged in the jungles of Vietnam.
As my assignment on the Springfield approached its end, one of my closest friends and fellow officers, Kenny Cozart, suggested that we volunteer for Swift Boats in Vietnam since we were almost certainly destined to go there anyway on our second tour of duty. I had no idea what a Swift Boat was. That was about to change, and quickly. Kenny and I got orders to Vietnam where we would become officers-in-charge of a Swift Boat following 11 weeks of training in California.
Nothing prepared me for exiting the plane that arrived in Cam Ranh Bay some 24 hours after takeoff from Tacoma Air Force Base. The heat and humidity, coupled with a smell that remains with me to this day, overwhelmed my senses. Sandbags, concertina wire, and guard posts were everywhere. This was the beginning of my 12-month assignment. It didn’t get any better. In fact, it was probably the highwater mark.
That year included coastal and river patrols involving particular assignments and missions. It was not uncommon to have to go into canals narrower than the length of our 50-foot boats, where the only way out was to do a K-turn, all the while knowing that there was a good likelihood of being hit on the way back. Stress, anxiety, fear and more lived with all of us during our year in Vietnam. Again, each veteran has their own stories, stories that get relived and replayed in our memories, stories that can’t be erased.
A false image of Vietnam veterans being drug users, alcoholics, homeless and misfits was a negative stereotype hyped up by the media for decades. These veterans served honorably, did what their country asked of them, returned to their homes in New York, California, the Dakotas, Mid-West, South and everywhere in between, and went on quietly with their lives. They became captains of industry, doctors, lawyers, accountants, architects, owners of bed and breakfasts, aviators, law enforcement, and so much more. They married, had children, have grandchildren, and contributed to this great country during Vietnam and afterwards. They asked for nothing upon their return stateside, and today only ask the DVA for help with Vietnam related medical issues that they can’t afford in their old age.
When I came home from Vietnam in September 1970, I was not spit on or cursed at. Perhaps worse, no one cared. It was a feeling of unrivaled emptiness. So, like almost all veterans, I quietly faded back into society and moved on with my life.
In May 1984, Ronald Reagan presented the Medal of Honor to an unknown serviceman from the Vietnam War at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In his remarks, President Reagan said it was time to honor those veterans who never got a parade or so much as a thank you for having done what they believed was right. That was the beginning of the change in attitude toward Vietnam veterans, one that was completed with the signing of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act.
All the Vietnam veterans I know would do it again if asked. It was an honor to serve.
