God has blessed the United States of America because we are a Christian nation, because we have followed His will and accepted Jesus Christ as our savior. God has rewarded us by making us exceptional. What makes us exceptional? Among things Christians would advance is our great military, our strong capitalist economy, highest standard of living in the world, our natural resources, our inventiveness, and various measures depending on who you are talking to.
At least that’s what we have been told for so many decades and despite the fact that the Constitution was founded on religious freedom. It nowhere mentions the Christian God or any god, and in fact protects religious liberty in the First Amendment and Article VI, which states that no religious oath shall be required to hold public office. Case law, at least until very recently, has for the most part consistently supported the Founders’ intent that religion and government should be separate. The Treaty of Tripoli, approved in 1796, clearly states that “the government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
But I would argue that American Exceptionalism is real and that the Founders did intend, without perhaps realizing it, that the document they drafted and that was subsequently approved by the states, did in fact make us exceptional.
It has taken more than 230 years, plus the Civil War, to flesh out the meanings of what many of our freedoms encompass. For example, during World War I, many hundreds, if not thousands of people, were prosecuted for sedition for opposing the draft or the war. During the McCarthy era of the 1950s, those who had supported communism during the Great Depression, or were deemed disloyal to the United States despite committing no crimes, faced the heavy hand of government. Until the 1960s, not professing a belief in god could disqualify you for office in some states per their constitutions.
But our nation has evolved, and with it so have our freedoms. It took the Supreme Court until the twentieth century to define and expand our understanding of the words in the Bill of Rights, an ongoing process that will survive as long as our government survives. The Amendments were written very broadly, which constitutional scholars have argued was done intentionally so that through the experiences of our new democratic republic over time, new understandings of freedom could percolate and become part of our constitutional fabric.
I could talk about some of these freedoms, such as the right to counsel, privacy rights as they relate to search and seizure and our daily lives, double jeopardy, the meaning of due process and equal protection, and much more, but I want to focus on the First Amendment. This amendment protects our religious liberty, speech, assembly, right to petition our government, but most importantly---freedom of conscience. Those three words don’t appear in the amendment, but they are embodied within it from the antecedents. Without having the freedom of conscience, all the other amendments are meaningless. To be able to communicate ideas is how civilization advances.
I’m sure readers remember San Francisco Forty-Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem and the controversy it created. Imagine if he did this, or burned the flag in Nazi Germany, Stalinist Russia, Castro’s Cuba, North Korea, or other totalitarian countries. We all know what would happen. In fact, we see it today in Russia. In those countries freedom of conscience is non-existent. Everyone outwardly falls into line, acts in unison, and no one dares to go against the state.
Out of thousands of opinions written by the Supreme Court, if I could pick only one that best defines who we are as Americans, it would be West Virginia vs. Barnette (1943). Jehovah’s Witnesses refused to obey a local school mandate that all students had to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in class each morning, because it violated their religious beliefs. It was a very controversial opinion written by one of the great justices, Robert Jackson. Jackson overturned an earlier decision and wrote that,
If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.
Jackson called symbols a "primitive but effective way of communicating ideas," and explained that "a person gets from a symbol the meaning he puts into it, and what is one man's comfort and inspiration is another's jest and scorn." Jackson’s summary is magnificent in that it clearly distinguishes us from other countries, and it is the quintessential statement of what American Exceptionalism means.
Make no mistake. I don’t share Kaepernick’s world view, especially because he has prospered beyond all measure in a country that offered him the opportunity that he took advantage of to succeed. But at the moment he represents something much bigger than himself. He represents all Americans who rightly or wrongly feel that they have been left out of our economy, our educational system, a chance to succeed, and other injustices ranging from the gross inequities in the tax code to the growing disparity of wealth, fairness in the criminal justice system, access to decent health care, and more.
In the same opinion, Justice Jackson also said, “Compulsory unification of opinion achieves only the unanimity of the graveyard.” American exceptionalism exists, just not how today’s Christian nationalists would have you believe. And the Christian nationalists, as are all Americans, are the beneficiaries of it.
