I recently read Mr. Bob Barr’s column in the MDJ (3-3-2021). As most know, Mr. Barr is a past U.S. Representative to the Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In his regularly printed column he equates, unequivocally, that our Constitution’s Second Amendment was written by our founding fathers as a necessity for "self-preservation and self-defense." He intimates that it is our only method for self-preservation and self-defense. He gives as an example, an adjacent country gone rogue (Russia vs. Ukraine). Or maybe better yet, an adjacent country of ours with a pernicious grandiose megalomaniac as president, wanting to overthrow our government and populous so that our English-Speaking citizens would come under the direct purview of their government. It’s possible, but it doesn’t seem that either of our great adjacent and collegial countries to our North or South have any intent in being the political axis to a secondary USA.
In an example, Mr. Barr uses a New York resident who asked his local police to become involved in a “dangerous standoff” between his neighbor and protestors. The NY police’s supposed response was that “Sir, the city is under attack, do what you have to do.” I would argue that the situation is, at best, extremely rare. But of course, it could happen. But let’s not over dramatize the chance of the situation just noted happening with great regularity. Its rare! We have laws that purposely try to anticipate the indiscriminate use of firearms. But no laws are totally all-encompassing. There will always be rouges and it is the job and duty of our elected officials, and authorized institutions with citizen approval, as our Constitution directs us, to find the best possible way to protect our lives, our liberties and our pursuit of happiness. Acts of self-preservation and self-defense do not include the ‘indiscriminate’ possession of fire arms. The passing out of firearms to anyone over the legal age without some form of monitoring is nuts.
I cannot imagine that our Founding Fathers had any kind of thoughts of such.
