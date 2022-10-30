As a general rule it's hard to believe what any politician tells you. Their main goal is to get elected, therefore it benefits them to tell you what you want to hear or what they think will anger you enough to get you to vote for them. But sometimes this backfires on them when their statements are easily proven wrong.
Take for example Stacy Abrams. When she lost to Kemp the last time, she refused to concede, accusing Kemp of suppressing voters. Four years later she claims she did concede! With the help of the federal government Dept. of Justice, the state was sued for suppressing the vote, only to having the biggest turnout ever after those changes. What suppression?
The Abrams campaign is claiming the all-star game was pulled from Atlanta because of voter suppression. We know it was a political move promoted by Abrams — not the suppression of votes.
Crime is on the rise across the nation due to liberal handling of crime issues including defund the police which Abrams supported when she believed it was to her advantage, but now she wants to distance herself from the issue.
Abrams tells the world how terrible Georgia and Georgians are, but now wants them to vote for her.
So what does Abrams believe and what are the basis for those beliefs? Who knows? The question we need to ask ourselves in November when we go to vote is, can we believe what she says? What will she do if elected? I don't think we can trust her, do you?
