Over the last four years I have had several occasions to meet and chat with Jason Shepherd at various events. I found him to be knowledgeable and factual on a multitude of subjects, not just politics. Thus, the reason for this response to his editorial on February 3rd regarding redistricting and Commissioner Richardson. Ah! Richardson no longer lives in the district in which she was elected so she will be removed from her seat. (Or, so goes the opinion). Immediately the majority Democrat commission says, ‘let’s draw our own district under home rule, so she keeps her seat, and with that the obvious disregard of the boundaries set by the legislators and signed into law by Gov Kemp.
I like Shepherd’s reference to Mark Twain’s “a lie (or half-truth) travels halfway around the world while truth is getting its shoes on." Question: Which of the three Democrat commissioners read HB1154?
HB1154 says, and I quote from Mr. Shepherd, and I read it myself, “…members of the BOC of Cobb County who are serving as such on January 1, 2022, and any person selected to fill a vacancy in in any such office shall continue to serve as such members until the regular expiration of their respective terms of office and upon the election and qualification of their respective successors.” That is what it says, section 2. Problem solved! But not without drama.
