I want you and all "true" conservative Republicans to know why I will not be donating money to the Republican party this year.
You know, I know and '"intelligent" people in Georgia know that the Presidential election of 2020 was rigged and fraudulent.
This patriotic Republican has conducted extensive research and found that using Covid as an excuse, the Democrats, aided and abetted by RINO Republicans, rigged the election providing "drop boxes" that were stuffed with Biden votes by people who were being paid to stuff the boxes.
A Fulton County poll worker, actually testified on television that she saw fraudulent activity taking place at her poll station.
Brad Raffensperger could have and should have decertified the election and ordered a new "legitimate" election. However, he is apparently a RINO Republican who does not like President Trump!
The fraudulent election placed a totally incompetent, corrupt and dangerous to the people of America individual by the name of Joe Biden in the White House. The citizens of Georgia and our nation are now paying a horrible price as a result of permitted and accepted fraudulent voting.
Either get your act together and behave like true conservative Republicans or prepare to go down to defeat in another bogus election and permit our once wonderful Republic to dissolve into a bankrupt Banana Republic!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.