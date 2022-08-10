History creates science, a lack of history creates doom. In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev, sitting in a UN meeting said that “Your children’s children will live under communism.”
You, the United States, will not accept communism outright, but by small doses of socialism, America will become Communist. How you ask? By taking from those who work and giving to those who don’t.”
He cited nine things to bring this about.
1.Healthcare. Who controls Medicare and Medicaid? The government.
2. Poverty. Since the 1960s LBJ’s Great Society has spent trillions on welfare, and today? We have more poverty than the '60s. People getting what they want from the government are easily controlled.
3. Debt. Our national debt is unsustainable and out of control.
4. Guns. The Democrats’ greatest desire is confiscation of all guns.
5. Welfare. There is no fear of running out of money for welfare, only Medicare and Social Security.
6. Education. Schools no longer teach the basics; they indoctrinate the kids to hate America and think they are all racists.
7. Remove God from government and schools. No question that has been accomplished.
8. Class warfare. Liberals vs Conservatives, rich vs poor, and kill the middle class. And finally ...
9. Control the media. No question whose side the media is on: the government swamp.
Sir, we are a small step from sliding right into the trap the communist sympathizers in our education systems and the government swamp are setting us up to do. When are we going to wake up and hold these people accountable for what they are doing to us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.