Key departments should dedicate full-time individuals to research and rewrite the new zoning codes in-house (rather than outsourcing). At the end of the project the team members continue their career in their “home” department and the temporary project budget is closed. A dedicated group can produce a higher quality, less costly, and Cobb specific “Unified Development Code.”
Higher quality: “Cobb Institutional memory” is brought to bear on the job that an outside contractor could not have. Zoning, site and building inspections, code enforcement, stormwater, legal, community associations, zoning and variance boards, information/computer services, have unique local experience.
Lower cost: The outsourced project is reported to cost over half a million dollars to start. That would cover the total project budget for a temporary team.
Cobb specific: Cobb code has for years prescribed zoning based on a unique land-use plan that protects suburban neighborhoods combined with carefully placed activity and shopping centers. Potential out-of-town contractors with dense urban planning background could recommend densities and use transitions that don’t fit our successful Cobb style.
Bring the project in-house.
Bob Hovey
12 years on the Cobb Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals
