“How can I decide who to vote for?” That is a question often asked. The answer is pick areas of interest to you and how you stand on those issues then compare your list with the candidates’ positions on them. As a starter here are some areas of interest and the positions of the two primary candidates on them.
ENERGY: Does the candidate support expanding drilling in the U.S.?
Walker — Yes, Warnock — No
JUDICIAL ACTIVISM: Does the candidate support originalist Supreme Court justices?
Walker — Yes, Warnock — No
HUMAN LIFE: Does the candidate support protecting the lives of babies born alive who survive a botched attempt at abortion?
Walker — Yes, Warnock — No
PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION: Does the candidate support a parents right of choice of schools in education?
Walker — Yes, Warnock — No
KNOWN TO HAVE ABUSED HIS WIFE
Walker — Yes, Warnock — Yes
KNOWN TO HAVE LIED
Walker — Yes, Warnock — Yes
KNOWN AS A CONSERVATIVE
Walker — Yes, Warnock — No
KNOWN TO SUPPORT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST AGENDA
Walker — No, Warnock — Yes
The candidates, application of their positions if elected will be much broader. For example what type judges will be appointed? There is a vast difference in how the candidates’ position as expressed here would be played out. This will dramatically influence our culture for generations. The winner will in effect help to control one of our nation’s three branches of government.
Do your home work on how the candidates stand on such issues as the economy, sharing the wealth, Social Security, retirement accounts, increased taxes, health care, and national defense.
Georgia has a voter ID law requiring a photo identification. There has been much criticism of the law. We have to have one to shop many places. They are required at airports, often at banks, so why not help prevent voter fraud by requiring them.
Make plans to vote and do it regardless of the effort.
The right to vote has been questioned. Some claim that in our democracy everyone should have the right to vote, Right, they should. First, we are not a democracy, but a constitutional democracy. Yes, all citizens have the right to vote once in every election. At issue is not so much the right of an individual to vote, but that no person should vote more than once in any election. Every vote counts and should be counted, but only once. A voter ID can help insure this.
It is not imposing to insist that potential voters prove that they really are the citizen they profess to be. ID’s are required in air ports, banks, to get a COVID booster or flu shot, to get a parking pass at the hospital, and in making some purchases. Why not require an ID to vote?
Elections have been decided by one vote.
During the 1910 elections for New York’s congressional district, Smith polled 20,685 votes while his opponent received 20,684 votes. The one vote margin made him the winner. A GOP state House primary in Washington state was determined by one vote out of more than 11,000 cast. A Virginia state House seat was determined by one vote out of almost 13,000 cast.
The Pope was declared to be Infallible by a majority of one vote.
In addition to the Walker / Warnock election there is also a very important Kemp / Abrams governor’s election. Study the issues.
