The election is over. It was a long, bitter battle leaving some jubilantly excited and some grievously concerned about the future of our country. Warnock barely won, and Herschel barely lost, but as the old saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes and hand-grenades.
A legitimate question arises based on the demographics of the vote. Can we ever get to where we vote on issues and not on party or race alone? Maybe we did. Social media, and advertisements clouded the issues.
Following is an ugly truth many will try to deny. However, it is obvious blacks are inclined to vote for the candidates of the blacks, and whites are equally inclined to vote for the candidates of the whites. There are exceptions to this, but it is a general tendency. Again, this is confirmed by the profile of the vote.
Meanwhile issues are left in the dark, off stage. Indirectly our election was on border security, taxes on retirement accounts, public education, military readiness, and foreign relations. These are often trumpeted by “what’s in it for me.”
Another factor likely to be denied is many voters of all races tend to be on the dole. Even as a child I remember hearing some voters we bought off. They simply were given money if they would vote a certain way. Today the principal involves voting for the candidate who gives deferred payment in the form o spending policies.
As an after effect, what should be done by all. Here comes a sincere appeal. First, pray for Warnock. I don’t mean call down fire on him,
Pray he will be aware of what the biblical world view is on each issue and have the courage to support it and not simply line up and march in lock step with the party.
Now a spiritual and economic application. What are the spiritual and economical results of the way our nation is being lead? The result is moral and economic bankruptcy. The policies of the national Democratic Party make such inevitable. In subsidizing a moral society that results in 42 percent of babies born in America are born out of wedlock, you down play the role of fathers and lead to the dissolution of the family. The gender policies are doing this.
The Democratic Party policy of spending more than you take in, as we are doing, inevitably leads to bankruptcy, economically and morally. Both are disastrous.
Candidly a vote for Warnock, who is closely linked to President Biden, was a vote supporting democratic excessive spending such as has always led to disaster, inevitably.
Some things are basic truths. For example, you always, always, get what you sow. Take that a step further, you always get what you sow, you get more than you sow, and you get it later than you sow.
I have a number of good friends who are democrats. They are good people, very good. It is to be hoped they can help reverse the road we are on.
A good friend reminded me of a Bible verse descriptive of our hour. By way of background for the verse, the people had asked God for the wrong material things they thought would satisfy them and that which was requested didn’t. It only led to further and greater longing, leanness. Hence the text, “And He gave them their request, But sent leanness into their soul.”
The people have spoken and what they have requested is going to increase the leanness that grips our nation’s soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.