Six years ago I spent five weeks in the hospital. I don’t recommend it. In addition to being at death’s door three times there was another crisis. A doctor told my wife to get a long term care facility for me. She said, “He won’t like that.” The doctor replied, “He won’t know it.” I remember the cognitive test I had to pass before further treatment would be an option. I passed.
Now after all the current bad news there follows a lighter insight.
By God’s grace I came through all of that and am doing well physically and am sound mentally. Well, let me qualify that. Before I do, I remind you many of these same characteristics were ours when we were 20, 30, 40, and up. I share this because we all have these traits and many are concerned about them. They are most often natural. However, they sometimes make us feel like Wonder Woman or Wonder Man. You wonder where you put the car keys or the TV remote. This is true even of little things like where a comma goes or how to spell a word.
It is OK if you would not win Jeopardy, or even recall what you got for your birthday in 1968.
I read somewhere, I don’t remember where, an article on memory loss, or something like that. There are more studies on the subject than I can’t remember.
Have you ever tried to have an interesting conversation with a person whose name has slipped your mind?
Have you ever had a lapse of memory when you could not remember if you turned off the lights and stove before leaving home? It is worth going back to be sure.
How many times have you started a sentence and forget where you were going with it?
Has your train of thought ever been put on a side track?
Have you ever been encouraged not to worry about memory loss because it makes reruns more enjoyable? Have you ever read a book and came to the end and remember you read it before?
If asked could you remember the names of all the characters on Gilligan’s Island?
What did you have for breakfast yesterday?
Are you ever bewildered by the fact you can remember your first day in elementary school, but you can’t remember where you put your cell phone?
Why do we forget things we should remember and remember things we should forget?
If you have had or are experiencing any or all of these things it is not always an indication things are going wrong. It simply means you are experiencing what most people do — even as young adults.
Now, on a serious note, mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States.
More than 50% of the population will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.
1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.
Endeavor to maintain mental health. Eat right, engage in things that challenge your memory, engage in stimulating conversations when possible. If necessary talk with a doctor.
We just buried a sister-in-law who did all these things whose overall failed mental health led to a bad fall, broken hip, that eventuated in death. All this while getting the best treatment possible.
I attribute my recovery from the hospital to prayer and the grace of God. It works in all areas of life. Try it and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.