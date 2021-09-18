Vladimir Lenin proposed what came to be known as the Critical Theory. Simplified it meant class warfare based on socio/economics. Hitler later used the principle to divide Germany based on ethnicity. The theory is now at work in America based on race and is called Critical Race Theory (CRT). The two theories are the same. They are simply based on two different concepts: one socio/economics based on class and wages, and ours based on different races.
At this point I want to be very clear. By no means do I want to imply all blacks believe in and support the theory. Many blacks don’t and some whites do. It addresses some issues that need addressing, but not in such a divisive way.
Many good people support CRT not knowing all it involves, they are simply concerned about “racial justice.” The objective of hard core theorists is to divide America on the basis of race. It is based on what they believe regarding cultural war between two absolutely incompatible and irreconcilable world views. It involves oppressors and the oppressed. The oppressed are blacks and people of color (PoC). Whites, especially heterosexual Christian and conservative males, are considered the oppressors.
At its core CRT rejects the principles of the Civil Rights Movement propagated on the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. He advocated a color blind culture in which a person is not judged on the basis of color, but on the “content of his character.”
American legal theory was based on two principles: “All men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights,” and equal justice under law in an equally opportunity society. CRT opposes both.
According to hard core CRT the ultimate solution to the system is revolution, preferably non-violent cultural upheaval.
Black American pastor Voddie Baucham noted “Our problem is ‘social justice’ verses Biblical justice.... The current concept of social justice is incompatible with biblical Christianity. This is the main fault line at the root of the current debate.”
CRT propagandists try to discredit people like Baucham saying they have “internalized oppression” as a result of digesting and absorbing the false narratives of white racists.
The Bible teaches equality, and thatt it is decidedly unchristian to judge others on the basis of skin color: blacks, whites, or other PoC. As Christians our identity is not with skin color, but our identity is through Jesus Christ. We do nothing to determine our skin color, it is our gift from God. Let’s all enjoy ours and respect all others.
