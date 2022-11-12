November 9, 2022, was proposed to be the day America experienced a seismic shift. What happened? On color charts there are 99 shades of red. The predicted red wave proved to be the lightest shade of red and the tide a ripple. Ballot boxes across America told the story. It was certain America would not be the same after the election. Unofficially on the ballots were such issues as taxation, abortion, gun rights, oil drilling, cost of living, Supreme Court Jurist, law and order, and the list goes on. In summary life in general. Though those issues were not on the ballots, their proxies, the names of people who espouse them were. The issue still isn’t settled with some votes yet to be counted.
As an aside will we ever be able to have another election without fraud being claimed? The government that has devised ways to spy on every American surely can devise ways to assure an honest election. Oh, happy day....
People elected are a microcosm of the people who elect them. In many instances that is frightening. In other cases there are reasons for optimism.
This principal lead to an even more restricted question: can you vote for someone unlike you? That is, a person of a different race, ethnicity, color, or religion. Statistical analysis indicate few people do. Some people just can’t cross such a barrier. There was a day an evangelical Christian would not vote for a Catholic. That hill was too steep to climb. Indications are there are some present day hills of a different kind.
In many campaigns honest positions on issues meant little. They were not battles of belief, rather the campaign consists of who could dig up the most dirt on their opponent. Mud slinging was raised to a new height in certain races.
Exhibit A of a candidate failing to defend himself properly was Herschel Walker. An unofficial principal of law could have aided his campaign. That is, take the initiative and expose your weaknesses. In advance formulate a defense of them before your opponent finds them out and exposes them critically. This allows a candidate to be on the offensive rather than the defense.
Based on the lack of qualifying traits of some persons elected gives cause for concern. Exhibit A, is John Fedderman in Pennsylvania. Regrettably he suffers from a pre-primary stroke that impedes his ability to comprehend or articulate without technical or personal assistance. Congress is supposed to be deliberative body. He can’t deliberate, yet he was elected. His election can deadlock the Senate 50 - 50 with Vice President Camala Harris casting the tie breaking vote in the event there are any ties. Her one vote can determine how important issues like those above will be settled.
Our soft-under-belly was more clearly exposed in this election. It is that America is deeply divided and badly needs healing. Florida was the state that indicated best a state in the process of healing. Moving from being a state best known for hanging chads to one with a unifying orderly process and defining result is admirable..
Just think, only two years before the next national election. Buckle your seat belt. A plethora of primaries will precede the next big one. All will be seasoned by what will one man does. Donald Trump will dramatically influence who both parties nominate.
Meantime at issue is can the present President and Vice-President hold out that long?
And now ...
