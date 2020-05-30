“A merry heart does good, like medicine,
But a broken spirit dries the bones.” — Proverbs 17:22
We will never plumb the depth of that couplet clinically, just let it play out in your life. Resolve to make it the standard by which to live. It is not always instinctive, but it is uplifting.
Some of our friends and loved ones are so down and out they are unable to respond even to humor. The rest of us will be better off if we take minute vacations called a laugh. Stress saps our immune system. The mental takes its toll on the physical and emotional. Laughter is not just an emotional escape from reality; it does physical things for the body. Such bodily changes are observable. Laughter releases the chemical endorphins in the brain, which helps control pain and stress.
Dr. Bernie Siegel said, “Feelings are chemical; they kill or cure.” You choose which.
Needed today is a good medicine for our troubled, depressed, discouraged and dismayed hearts. There is enough downer material in our culture to make being of good cheer a challenge.
This column is not a composition, but a combination of some good medicine. Incidentally, much of it comes from a MD. Hopefully some of this wit will prove to be light in these dark days. Consider:
♦ We are living a dog’s life. Being quarantined causes us to ramble around the house all day looking for food. If we get within six feet of a stranger we get told, “No.” Going for a ride in the car gets us excited.
♦ After being sheltered in place for a few weeks your dog starts looking at you as if to say, “Now you know why I chew the furniture.”
♦ Who would have ever thought “I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole” would become a public policy?
♦ I got so lonely one night I called Jake from State Farm and he asked me what I was wearing.
♦ If you haven’t learned to laugh at troubles, you don’t have anything about which to laugh.
♦ Don’t let the COVID-19 quarantine get the best of you. Remember Moses was a basket case.
♦ Consider some regulators that declared liquor stores were essential businesses, and gyms, barber shops, and beauty shops were non-essential. He must be a bald-headed, fat alcoholic.
♦ After the virus is over will, church or Weight Watchers be the first meeting to which you go?
♦ You are not in your condition because of the miles you have traveled, but because of the potholes you have hit.
There is no getting around the virus, the only way is through it by taking minute vacations by laughing. Remember the option “A broken spirit dries the bones.” In Scripture, “bones” are often a metaphor for life. Those who are defeated and broken in spirit will see the effect in their health and experience of life. It will feel to them that their life has withered and dried up.
The prophet Nehemiah was exhorted that he should “not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Nehemiah 8:10.
Jesus was forthright in saying, “In this world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.” (John 16:34)
To all who shared in this compilation, thank you. Now before you go to bed wash your hands and say your prayers. Jesus and germs are everywhere.