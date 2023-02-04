Our school boards are to be commended for their efforts to keep CRT out of our schools. However, there are teachers in the system who are disregarding the prohibition and are indoctrinating their classes telling the children not to tell their parents.
Few understand what Critical Race Theory (CRT) and it’s twin WOKE are. The following is an objective explanation.
In 1923, some German Marxists founded the Institute for Social Research (ISR), often known as the Frankfurt School.
Antonop Gramsci (1891-1937) founded the Italian Communist Party, while imprisoned wrote twelve “Prison Notebooks,” a blueprint for cultural revolution. He called it a “critical theory.” It was a frontal assault on such Western issues of morals, religion, philosophy, and our institutions.
Under the leadership of Max Horkheimer the ISR adopted the philosophy of Gramsci. Of the revolution it envisioned Horkheimer said, “The revolution won’t happen with guns, rather it will happen incrementally, year by year, generation by generation.” The intent was to convert the Western world into a Marxist culture.
When Hitler came into power 1933 the Frankfurt School dissolved and many of their scholars fled to America. Horkheimer’s ISR was offered affiliation with Columbia University in New York City which became a primary base for the reconstituting of the Frankfurt School. This became a base for left wing scholars throughout the 1930s.
For Marx to bring about his revolution to overthrow Russia he set the working class against the ruling class. The object was to divide and conquer.
Leon Trotsky (1879-1940) foresaw that the principal of setting opposing groups against each other as they had in the Russia revolution could be brought about in other countries. Trotsky said that in America blacks could be led to believe they were oppressed, organized, and mobilized to bring about such a revolution.
Let me inject here few people know the origin and intent of modern Critical Race Theory (CRT). Many advocates believe it is simply intended to improve race relations, not to divide our country.
Some are intent on depicting white people, especially white heterosexual Christians and conservative males, as being by nature the “oppressor” class in America, whether willingly or not.
CRT rejects the idea of objective truth and moral absolutes. Without these influences truth is subjective, that is, each individual determines what is right and wrong. Whereas, the basis of truth has been objective with the objects being the Bible and our Constitution, both of which are now taboo. Subjective truth divides a people.
“What is the Critical Race Theory,” a publication released by the UCLA School of Public Affairs, advocates Blacks and other POC must rise up and seize power from the white establishment that has long exploited and suppressed them.
According to CRTists, the only “solution” to pervasive systemic racism is revolution — preferably a non-violent cultural upheaval but ultimately, as Malcolm X threatened, “by any means necessary.”
A characteristic of hard core proponents of CRT is they judge individuals based on how well they support Critical Race Theory. They tend to defend CRT by being critical of all who do not agree with the movement regardless of how reconciliatory they may be. This tends to mute opponents.
There is a basis for reconciliation and it is the only thing that will work.
“If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen.” I John 4:20
(1) comment
Come on. A definition of Critical Race Theory that is entirely about Hitler and European Marxists without any real grappling with racism or injustice is not serious. This is not even a half-shod attempt at a column. This would be a failing high school essay.
