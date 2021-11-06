A tsunami of pride swept across the area when the Atlanta Braves won the Baseball World Series Championship. A lot of sleep was enjoyably lost over that.
A leader is one who goes into the future, sees, and comes back to convincingly says to his friends, “I have been there, I have seen the future and it is good, come now and go there with me.”
That is what Tim Lee was and what he did. At the risk of breaking his heart and health, he extended himself for the county.
Naysayers, skeptics, critics, doubters and descenders rapidly built a firewall in an attempt to stop the vision from materializing. I talked often with Tim during those trying days. Not all scoffers were gracious in their rebuffs. Vitriol ran deep.
A sidebar is deserved, some opponents were opposed simply because they never caught the vision.
A leader is going where no one else has been and saying, “This way please.” Fortunate is the leader who has potential followers who await the call to action. Cobb County had a large enough cadre of such people to advance the cause of building a stadium and bringing the Braves to Cobb.
Here is a point regarding a leader often over looked. A leader is a risk taker. They are often called egotists. However the basis of ego is “Me.” It results in giving preference to self; to the protection of one’s self. This results in caution and reserve, a reluctance to risk.
A leader is one who is willing to stick his neck out. Doing so risks a lot. Failure is one significant potential risk. That is self-injurious. Egotists want to protect themselves. Therefore, they are inclined not to take risks. Nothing has ever been achieved without someone being willing to take a risk.
A leader knows the advantages of playing it safe. Leaders smell the sulphur from side-track snares. They hear the hollow laughter of mockers who stopped short. They feel the fear of potential failure. They are touched by the agony of potential defeat — and still they persevere.
When you find success you find sacrifice. The road to success is a toll road.
The Roman poet Virgil wrote, “Fortune favors the bold.”
A military general knows there comes a time the battle must be enjoined. He knows if he gives the command to charge he will lose some men. Some will curse him, some will desert, some will cower, some will die, and some will obey and charge winning the battle.
The general also knows if he stays in the base camp he will stay safe for a while — before the enemy overruns him.
A warrior who obeyed General Lee was David Hankerson. I was gardening with him at the time and know some of his many faithful acts he carried out to make the success possible. He took his share of heat and never melted. It was good to see him on the diamond the opening night at the stadium when a few responsible persons were honored.
Tim believed in and practiced prayer over the stadium. It was his shield and sustaining force. Well done Tim and thank you.
Having a home town phenomena on the team made it all the more delightful. Congratulations Dansby Swanson. Go Braves.
