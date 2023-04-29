This column is being written in response to those who have asked, “Whatcha doing now?” and others who might be interested. Having buried myself in this community. Oops, at my age I had best not used that term and say instead having invested myself in this community, I want to say thanks for the memories.
I am blessed to be living with my gracious wife who fulfills my life, and is deserving of my gratitude and love. She is an object of my admiration spiritually and domestically. If our home were a living creature, she would be the heart.
A thing I am grateful for is the honor of writing this column. It is a priority among things I write.
In a discussion with friends recently the subject was the filth on Facebook. I commented I would like to write something positive on Facebook if I knew how. A friend said, “I will set you up if you would like to do it.” Thus, started my Facebook Posts three years ago. The Post now has the maximum of 5,000 Friends, and would have close to 10,000 were there not a limit. I post a daily column in which I address cultural and spiritual issues. The fact it is daily keeps me researching and studying.
At the end of each month the Posts for the month are added to my Web Page, which is NELSONPRICE.COM. A search engine allows persons to search for topics of interest. It is open to the public so visit it. In addition to the Facebook info I have a couple of thousand of other subjects on the site. These will all be in perpetuity.
A few years ago I was given the equipment to start a Podcast. Before I even got started I realized it was beyond my capacity. I concluded I would do it if someone came along who could help with it. After a couple of years a friend introduced me to one of his friends who is an authority on Podcasts. Another friend in Tennessee who professionally does voice overs for media outlets on a national scale did an intro and terminal. My new local friend told me that if I would do the commentary he would put it together with the voice overs and post it. Thus, twice a week we post a podcast on Spodify entitled NELSON PRICE TAGS. Please visit it. It, too, addresses spiritual and cultural issues. The helpful friend has proven to be a good friend as well as an excellent professional.
So!
Those are some things I can and do enjoy doing now that my physical activities are greatly limited.
The marvel of this is I am the poster-boy for tech and media ignorance. Were it not for two local friends who are excellent technology helpers I would not be able to stay on line. This network of friends is of inestimable value. They do all they do with a plus - - - friendship. That I value above all else.
I know I am blessed to be involved to this extent. In all things I believe in a spiritual component. Responses to the question, “How are you doing?” are relative. My loving Lord has blessed me far beyond the norm for the number of birthdays I have had. Therefore, with thanks to Him and the cadre of friends He has brought alongside me to prop me up, I acknowledge my gratitude.
