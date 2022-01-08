Here we are again: Georgia versus Alabama. Few football rivalries have ever attracted more attention. Can Kirby finally beat Nick? Millions will be watching and everybody who is not a devout Alabama fan will be hoping he can.
How does he do it? Even Saban’s strongest critic has to admit he is a great coach. There are jokes about his status, such as the little boy who was telling his friends that Coach Saban was coming to his house at Christmas. Finally, one little friend asked how he knew he was. He responded, “because his dad said, Saint Nick was coming to their house.”
I don’t know how he does it, but I think I know how it is done. When I was an active pastor I read broadly. Being blessed to serve/lead a church with over 10,000 members I read in the field of leadership a lot. I subscribed to a service that sent out a review of a business book each month. I was rummaging through a stack of old ones recently and saw the subtitle of one I found interesting: “How the Process-Centered Organization Is Changing our Work and Our Lives.”
Before I go further I don’t know that Coach Sabin ever read it, but he is using the technique proposed in the book almost ideally, so closely he had to have studied it.
At one point in the book the author, Michael Hammer, uses a football team to illustrate the “process.” He explains a football team is a process-centered organization. What the author explains is genius for dummies. He notes a football team performs two major processes: offense and defense. So far most readers would say, everybody knows that.
Next, each of these processes is made up of tasks, such as, blocking, running, passing, catching, and so on. Elemental, right.
None of the tasks accomplishes anything on its own, but when they are combined in a process, they can achieve a goal: for the offensive, for example, the goal is to cross the goal line.
Each process is overseen by a process owner: in this example the offensive coordinator and the defensive coordinator are the process owners. Each conceives and designs the plays, specifies the order of the tasks, who will perform them, and how they fit together. In essence he designs the process. The offensive coordinator’s other duties include training the players in how to execute the design and answer questions.
The coordinator, however, does not concern himself with honing the skills of the players. That is the task of the position coach. This coach teaches athletes how to perform specific tasks, such as, blocking a kick or catching a pass. He also serves as a counselor and mentor.
While the coordinator monitors how well the process performs, the position coach monitors how well the players perform. The distinction between the focus on people and on the process lies at the heart of the process-centered team.
The football staff is overseen by the head coach, who is the team’s leader. He stays on the sideline and allows key decisions to be made close to the action on the field where flexibility and responsiveness are needed.
Not so simple, after all, is it?
Now it remains to be seen whose process is better. Hopefully Smart can outsmart the genius. It’s a process.
(1) comment
I'm an Alabama fan, who grew up in a small Alabama town, 32 miles west of Tuscaloosa. My mother, father, sister, and one daughter matriculated at that fine educational institution, as did I. As a youngster, I suffered through the pre-Bryant "Ears" Whitworth era, when we won only two games in his time there. When I was a senior in high school, Coach Bryant was hired by Alabama president Frank Rose. While at Alabama, we won the 1961 national championship, the first for us in the modern poll era. Since then, Coach Bryant won 5 more, Coach Stallings won one, and Coach Saban won 6, tying Coach Bryant. I understand that on Monday night almost everyone, except Alabama fans will be hoping that Georgia will beat Alabama. Actually, were I not a Bama fan, I would probably be pulling for Georgia myself. It's human nature to tire of one team winning all the time. My father disliked the NY Yankees. He told me that he didn't like them winning all the time. The thing about Coach Saban that I admire is not just his "process" but the fact that the man never forgets things. Most people learn things and forget them along the way. Not Coach Saban. As he has matured over the years as a head football coach, he has learned certain things and just added them to his repertoire. When asked questions by reporters, he is unfailingly honest with them. When evaluating another team publicly, he never fails to be totally positive about them. He never says things that can be used against Alabama in the locker room. Even the great Paul Bryant would slip up and say things like the time he called Auburn a cow college. Coach Saban never does that. There's a lot to admire about Coach Saban, and Dr. Price has mentioned some of them. But, whether Alabama wins or Georgia wins, isn't it great that the SEC will have another national championship to add to the many we already have in our trophy case? Roll Tide, y'all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.