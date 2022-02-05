“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” That statement was made by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. August 28, 1963.
I was a young adult living in New Orleans when I heard his “I Have A Dream” speech. I said “amen” to it then as I do now.
Now let’s reverse a couple of words in the speech and see how it sounds.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the character but by the color of their skin.”
I am not and never have been a racist. I grew up in a culture where not being got me in a lot of trouble. I am thankful America, though not perfect, has nevertheless freed itself from much racism.
I think the overwhelming majority of every race in America prefer the original statement of Dr. King. However, not all of any race do.
Unfortunately now to come is a potential verbal race war as a result of President Biden announcing his standard, for a new Supreme Court Jurist. According to him there are two qualifications. The new jurist must be a woman and black. Those are two admirable attributes. However, in his original declaration regarding the candidate he lists no other requirements. He said nothing about such candidates legal ability, or track record on the bench.
He reduced the appointment to gender and skin tone. Nowhere are those said to be qualifications for serving on the court. If the person best qualified to serve on the bench meets those standards, it will be a good day. As a reality, race is not supposed to be considered for federal offices.
The President’s statement is based on identity politics. That is not good for any office. He has marginalized other candidates regardless of their qualifications. How about Native Americans, immigrant Americans, and dozens of other groups? Does the candidate have an activist or an originalist view of the Constitution? If asked which they are and what support they have for their view what will they say? When asked their views on the statement in the Constitution regarding “nature and natures God,” what will be the response?
Of the minority that doesn’t believe in Dr. King’s statement there are sure to be those who will shout of any person opposed to the President’s two standards
R-A-C-I-S-T.
Any person being considered for this high office must have other distinguishing qualifications. If they are not qualified for the job and are opposed as a result, that is not racism. Automatically omitting males and non-blacks, that is discrimination, racism. If there are black females qualified on other points they should be considered viable candidates. We have black females and males serving admirably in this area. There is already a black on the court, Clarence Thomas.
Since rights are sure to be an issue in the hearings, what is the candidate’s view of states rights.
Ask each candidate what is meant by the Preamble of our Constitution.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
