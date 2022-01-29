Has the United States lost its basic principles of morality? Has the United States moved away from the guiding principles that this country was founded on?
Not all are Christians, and it isn’t necessary to be in order to be a good American. However, one can’t be all an American can be without morally abiding by the Christian tenants on which this nation was formed.
Have we abandoned the concept of individual freedom and personal responsibility for one’s own welfare are equal and inseparable parts of the same truth?
Listen to these voices from the past as they stated foundational factors.
“The foundations of our national policy will be laid in the pure and immutable principles of private morality, and the preeminence of free government be exemplified by all the attributes which can win the affections of its citizens,and command the respect of the world.” George Washington: First Inaugural Address.
Later Washington expounded, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.... And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”
“Tis substantially true, that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government. The rule indeed extends with more or less force to every species of free Government.” George Washington: Farewell Address.
Samuel Adams expressed this concern for our schools. “If we continue to be a happy people, that happiness must be assured by the enacting and executing of reasonable and wise laws, expressed in the plainest language, and by establishing such modes of education as tend to inculcate in the minds of youth, the feelings and habits of “piety, religion and morality,” and to lead them to the knowledge and love of those truly Republican principles upon which our civil institutions are founded.”
“As Piety, Religion and Morality have a happy influence on the minds of men, in their public as well as private transactions, you will not think it unseasonable, although I have frequently done it, to bring to your remembrance the great importance of encouraging our University, town schools, and other seminaries of education, that our children and youth while they are engaged in the pursuit of useful science, may have their minds impressed with a strong sense of the duties they owe to their God, their instructors and each other, so that when they arrive to a state of manhood, and take a part in any public transactions, their hearts having been deeply impressed in the course of their education with the moral feelings — such feelings may continue and have their due weight through the whole of their future lives,” Samuel Adams .
Without morals a republic cannot subsist any length of time; they therefore who are decrying the Christian religion, whose morality is so sublime and pure (and) which insures to the good eternal happiness, are undermining the solid foundation of morals, the best security for the duration of free governments.” Charles Carroll
John Adams succinctly said, “But it is religion and morality alone, which can establish the principles upon which freedom can surely stand.”
Citizens of all faiths and no faith must unite in advocating morality in our society. Every organization needs to undertake efforts to revive the ethical, moral, and political principles that made America great from its inception. Pray for America.
