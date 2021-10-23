Racism, it is here, it is there, it is everywhere, and everywhere its bias exists, it is wrong. A local school board recently passed a resolution condemning antisemitism and racism. We should each have our own resolve against those twin improprieties. Bottom line is they are dual character flaws that when examined are simply sins. Wrong.
A modern translation of the Bible passage of Philippians 2:3 is a good mantra: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” What a wonderful world this would be.
When racism is spoken of we tend to paint the picture with a brush too small. The relation between blacks and whites comes to mind, and rightfully so as a starter. Not only is it wrong for whites to have prejudice against blacks, but blacks toward whites also. It goes beyond those two races to encompass all races.
“God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth....” Acts 17:26.
Racism is bigotry at its best. It not only exists between races, but within races. Those of all races who embrace faith are victim of vitriol.
There is a good aspect of the adverse of the issue. There are blacks who accept whites, and associate with them and whites that accept and associate with blacks. Those racial lines are often admirably crossed.
There is a new growing racism today. The bias feeding this new racism is “old white men.” They are the target of today’s racism.
Age discrimination has many of the same characteristics as racism. Sarah Jeong, a member of The York Times editorial Board expressed her bias, “The world could get along just fine with 0 white people.” She evidenced her strong anti-white bias by being honest in saying It’s “kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
The fact we accept all others does not mean we cannot disapprove of certain conduct and ideals regardless of what race is involved. Right is right and wrong is wrong regardless of the tone of one’s epidermis.
We are not all always going to agree, but we must all be agreeable. It used to be acceptable to say I love you, but I don’t like what you stand far.
It is now being proposed that one idea is as good as another and we must accept all. If that is true we owe an apology to Adolph Hitler, Osama bin Laden, and the militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda who hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.
Students in our schools exit in a microcosm of the world. Many have as many as 50 language groups. Each has their own religion, lore, ethnic, and customs. The ancestors of many warred against each other. Making them one homogenous group is a challenge. Finding a common denominator among them is more difficult than the most complex algebra problem.
This is even more difficult now that we can’t simply say this is America and this is what we believe.
This is the arena in which commensurateness, coorperation, and compatibility must be won. Repeat, must be won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.