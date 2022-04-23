There is a fascinating TV program entitled “To Catch a Smuggler.” Principally it involves the efforts of Border Patrol Agents to interdict drugs being smuggled into America at airports and our southern border.
At airports, including Jackson Hartsfield, herculean efforts are made by the Border Patrol to catch persons trying to smuggle drugs into our country. They rip suitcases and packages apart to find hidden compartments containing drugs. They X-ray some persons to determine if they have ingested drugs to later be divested and sold. They even examine the anal cavity of some= looking for drugs. When possible they follow incoming drugs to find local stash houses. A number of such houses have been in Cobb County.
At the southern border they use drug sniffing dogs and X-rays to search for drugs. When the dog “hits” on a car they often disassembly the car searching for the drugs. The same is done related to cargo. It is a relentless effort.
Meanwhile there is much being said about gun deaths and assaults in America. Headlines regularly call for gun control. There are even efforts to ban firearms.
Wake up America, for the first time in recorded history more people now die of drug overdose than gun violence.
Statistics regarding both gun deaths and drug deaths vary, but the same principal exists in the different reports.
Over 64,000 people died of drug overdose in America last year. Fentanyl is killing more young Americans than COVID-19.
The dramatic rise of overdose death associated with tainted heroin, especially heroin laced with carfentanil, led the rise. But it wasn't only heroin that was dramatically rising last year; there were more deaths attributed to cocaine, opioids (prescription pain killers), and even cannabinoids.
Border patrol officers have reported that while fentanyl seizures are up, the price of fentanyl on the street has dropped 50 percent — indicating a serious influx in supply.
Deaths from synthetic opioids, including illicit fentanyl, rose 73 percent in a recent test period. Much has been said about COVID coming from a lab in China. There are other Chines labs that are producing deadly results. The vast majority of fentanyl is manufactured in China and enters the United States via the southwest border. In fact, the Drug Enforcement Agency reports that an astounding 80 percent of fentanyl in America comes into our country through the U.S.-Mexico border. Recently one man was arrested with 3,500 fentanyl pills in his possession.
It has been demonstrated drugs are killing more people than guns.
How is so much evading efforts to stop the influx? Most of the drugs are
now being brought across our southern border by illegal, yes illegal, aliens who are then
given cell phones and afforded other amenities. They just walk in carrying drugs.
At this point this column gets a bit accusative. Who opened the border? President Biden and his administration. Without the President’s approval it would not have been done. Who then is responsible for this abomination? The one who opened the border.
It is said Hitler never killed a single Jew, and he didn’t, but he was responsible for the deaths of millions.
President Biden has not killed a single American using drugs, but he, by opening the border, is responsible for thousands of deaths.
America has a problem, a big one. A problem solver is needed. I have no idea who that person is, male of female, but join me in praying such a one is soon to be found.
