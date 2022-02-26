Jeff Struecker is a former U.S. Army Ranger who rose to fame in the aftermath of the Battle of Mogadishu, an intense 18-hour firefight in Somalia that was chronicled in the book and movie Black Hawk Down.
In a recent talk to pastors in Atlanta he made these observations:
“If there’s a hope for the future of Georgia, if there’s hope for the future of your city, if there’s hope for our country, it will come from the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, and only from Him,” Struecker said. “So, it is your pulpit, pastor, that will make all the difference.”
When he was 18, Struecker, a member of the Ranger Hall of Fame, enlisted in the Army as an infantryman. He served in the invasion of Panama, Operation Desert Storm, and the Battle of Mogadishu. He completed more than a dozen combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He told the crowd about a return trip he made to Mogadishu 20 years after the 1993 battle. “What I saw really broke my heart,” he said. “I had high hopes for Somalia. I had hopes that after all the American blood that had been spilled there, that the people of Somalia would have a chance for what we have in the United States, that they would have the opportunity for freedom, because a lot of great men gave their lives for that country.”
“What I learned returning to Mogadishu a second time is that an ungodly people are an ungovernable people,” he said. “You give men weapons, and you give them the ability to wage war, if there’s nothing inside their heart holding them back, they will kill, destroy and take whatever they want.”
“I have great concern for our country. I’m not going to get political. My concern is not for who President Biden is going to pick for the Supreme Court hat worries me. My concern is not about the direction of our country and the polarization of the two political parties and how the news is weaponizing the Democratic and Republican parties against the American people to divide us right down the middle. That worries me. What really concerns me is America is becoming a post-Christian, atheistic, humanistic country, and I can tell you exactly what that looks like. You take it to the full extreme on that scale, and it looks like Mogadishu, Somalia 20 years later … because an ungodly people are an ungovernable people”
“This is what Jesus said in Luke 6:45: ‘A good people produce good fruit out of the goodness of their heart.’ And then just to make sure his audience doesn’t miss it, He says ‘an evil people will produce evil fruit because it comes out of an evil heart.’ What Jesus is really saying is if you want to live around good people, if you want to live in a good country, it’s going to take good hearts and we all know that can’t be done by the Supreme Court. The president of the United States, the Georgia state senate and Congress will not be able to pull that one off. That’s going to come form your churches. That’s going to come from the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Struecker concluded, “In the words of John Adams, our second president: ‘When the pulpits thunder, then there’s hope for our country.”
The alternative, as he said, is an ungodly people are an ungovernable people and will descend into chaos here in our country like it will anywhere."
(1) comment
Rev. Price, in many ways, it takes more courage to be a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and preach the unvarnished Word of God from an American pulpit than for a Army Ranger to go into battle against evil men. The Bible is filled with true stories of how Believers are destroyed by those of Satan. It is more important than ever before for Believers to be discerning in the church they choose and for Christ’s preachers to have the backbone to tell the truth rather than tickle the ears of non-Believers. You have a weekly forum in the MDJ. Please continue to use it for the Kingdom as you have been.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.