Our nation has been engulfed in a crisis causing many to evaluate whether it is a punishment imposed by God. A sub-question is, does a loving God discipline people? God has been brought into question by many. If we are to understand discipline by God, it must be understood from His perspective, His Word. Consider Hebrews 12:6-9.
“... do not despise the chastening of the Lord, Nor be discouraged when you are rebuked by Him; For whom the Lord loves He chastens, And scourges every son whom He receives. If you endure chastening, God deals with you as with sons; for what son is there whom a father does not chasten? But if you are without chastening, of which all have become partakers, then you are illegitimate and not sons. Furthermore, we have had human fathers who corrected us, and we paid them respect. Shall we not much more readily be in subjection to the Father of spirits and live?”
The Psalmist David, believing God was disciplining him, wrote:
“You correct man for iniquity ... My loved ones and my friends stand aloof from my plague .. . in You, O Lord, I hope” (Psalm 38). In a time of trouble he did not run from God, he ran to God.
The Hebrew text indicates we have an answer regarding discipline, but we have “forgotten the exhortation ... not to despise the chastening of the Lord” (Vs. 5).
The Bible answers further: “For whom the Lord loves He chastens, And scourges every son whom He receives” (Heb. 12:6).
Some don’t believe a loving God would impose discipline.
Why would He discipline anyone? The text answers that also, because He loves us. His discipline is based on His love, not His justice. It is without anger. It is for our profit. The reason for discipline is found in the root of the word discipline. It and the word discipleship come from the same root meaning to teach. Discipline is not merely a capricious God heartlessly imposing punishment, but a loving God trying to teach us the difference in right and wrong by imposing well measured teaching methods. God disciplines to train. As with an athlete’s training there is likely to be agony. It is essential for development.
The text defines two degrees of discipline as being to chasten and to scourge. This indicates the extent is determined by what is needed to teach.
To chasten is the equivalent of a tap on a child’s wrist and saying, that’s a no-no.
To scourge is a reference to extreme discipline.
Both are measured means of correction designed to teach.
The Hebrews 12: 11 text continues: “Now no chastening seems joyful for the present, but grievous, nevertheless afterwards it yields its peaceable fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it.”
The Hebrews text represents people having been disciplined by their earthly fathers giving them respect. If we are wise, we will give the Heavenly Father respect for loving us enough to discipline us and thereby train us.
A better question is not did God cause the epidemic, but how can He use it for our good?
Question: What has the COVID-19 experience been used to teach you?
The word “afterwards” jumps out of the text. During the pandemic it was appropriately considered a trauma. If we look beyond the process to the product we as individuals and a nation can come out of this better. A lot I don’t know, but I do know things are not always good, but God is.