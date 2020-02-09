Politically, what a week!
The sarky attitudes shown during the State of the Union tainted the evening.
If the president refused to shake the hand of Nancy Pelosi it was wrong. I have looked at the film of the action a number of times and I am convinced he was already turning away and didn’t see her extend her hand. If she did offer to shake, it was disingenuous. If he saw it and refused to shake it, though understandable, he was graceless. We are better than that.
Even if the person achieving something is disliked, the achievement is still worthy. Though many of the accomplishments President Trump trumpeted were applause worthy, they were met with silence, scowls and scorn.
Though competitive athlete teams aggressively contest each other, the players shake hands after the game. That is one of the few instances where opponents respect each other.
Nancy Pelosi’s action in tearing up the State of the Union manuscript may result in the coining of a new term used in reference to a crude or rude act: “a Pelosi,” as in, “he did a Pelosi,” or “that was so Pelosi.”
Next on the week’s agenda was the impeachment. This TV comedy of errors is over.
However, the efforts to destroy President Trump marches on, double cadence. It will never cease during this term in office. The only thing to end it will be in his second term for the Republicans to win both the House and Senate.
Whatever else is said of the president, it has to be admitted he is resilient and forbearing. Few people have been subjected to such scrutiny and scorn. His persona is that he is impervious to it.
What remains to be seen is can “We the People” return to practicing civility among the populace?
There is a legion of laudable Democrats living in our area and across the country who are good people and loyal patriots. They are convinced they are right and those who disagree with them are wrong. Likewise there is a myriad of Republicans about which the same can be said.
This is a marvelous time to prove that as a nation we can get along and even be friends while holding different opinions. Can we demonstrate love for one another while not liking the stance of the other? Many do.
The relationship between Ronald Reagan and Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill is a good example of opposites being compatible. O’Neill decided to oppose, but not obstruct Reagan. O’Neill determined not to use parliamentary tricks to obstruct Reagan, but to let the issues of each show prevailing strength. To oversimplify their opposition, Reagan was the conservative Republican and O’Neill the liberal Democrat. While being from two different schools of thought, they were good friends and often dined together.
From the halls of commerce to the streets of our cities and campuses of our schools, we simply must learn to co-exist while not thinking alike. The entertainment community isn’t helping the matter. In that imaginary world, every argument can only be settled with a gun.
Bottom line on impeachment: President Trump stands acquitted forever. That is the ultimate outcome.
Amicability must be restored. Civility, though deposed, must be restored. If not, we have just taken our first big step toward anarchy. There is much to be gained by exercising civility.
“Sensible people control their temper; they earn respect by overlooking wrongs” (Proverbs 19:11, NIV).