Race! Unfortunately racial division exists in America — as it does in virtually every country on Earth. That does not make it right, but it is a reality. It occasionally simmers to the surface here as elsewhere. That does not make it excusable, but it is a reality.
It being here, it must be addressed and amicably resolved. That being true, it is going to be difficult because there are three factions.
One wants to legitimately engage in viable peaceful protest. That is a multiracial body.
Another group consists of people ranging from agitators to insurrectionists. These are radicals who infiltrate the rational protesters to irritate and agitate them, instigating violence.
Thirdly is a group consisting of destructive vandals. They pillage and destroy property. In doing so they are unaware they are aiding the professional anarchists. Thus, in destroying property, pillaging and looting, they are accomplishing the work of the anarchist. This last group often is minimally involved in the looting and pillaging. Their task is to irritate and stir up violence and slip out of the confusion.
A primary group consisting of these is Antifa. If there is any doubt as to their intent, it is fully revealed in one of their official statements: “Freedom begins when America ends.”
They want to put an end to every system that has made America: economic, political, social, legal, military, individual property ownership and religious.
They do this by setting people apart. Violence and savagery are their means.
Technically, there is a fourth group, and that is property owners and personal physical targets. Being abused, they tend to become bitter. The organized agitators hope to irritate this innocent group to the point they take up their guns to defend themselves. At that point there is a race war.
If they do take up guns they then are accused as being aggressors.
If they don’t defend themselves, further forceful division occurs and they loose their property and potentially their lives.
Neither of these is the only option.
The divisions don’t always follow racial lines. For example there are a number of whites who support the blacks in their protest. Some blacks support whites in their effort to sustain the cohesive values that follow more traditional lines.
In addition to those openly involved in the aggression, there is a quietly simmering covert society. The feelings of these are constrained by the persons who still hold to religious, cultural, and moral values. It is from within this community that leadership must come to practice and promote values that can heal our land. Here I promote the only way out of this dilemma.
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14
I am convinced that if, and only if, there is a mass personal response we can recover. Ignore this text and ...?
Comply with it and enjoy the blessing of “healing.”
Here are the defined steps to national healing.
Humility, prayer, seeking God’s will, turning from wickedness.
In case there is any question as to what such wicked ways are, here is a starter: “Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice.” Ephesians 4:31
It has happened three times in our illustrious history when things were as bad as now.
Dare we comply!