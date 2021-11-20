“Religion must die in order for mankind to live,” said left wing commentator, Bill Maher, in the documentary “Religulous,” the most watched documentary feature of the year.
David Horowitz has written an expose of the war on religion entitled “The Dark Agenda.” It is a well documented work. Horowitz, a brilliant author, who has been described as a Jewish-agnostic, is nevertheless objective enough to be a friend to the faith community.
Maher’s view accurately reflects the attitudes of a movement called the “New Atheism.” The movement seeks to discredit all religious belief by caricaturing its adherents as simpletons and worse. Horowitz exposes the stated goal of the New Atheism is to delegitimize and extinguish the religious point of view in America.
Are you listening?
He suggests members of the movement are blind to all the positive influences religion has had on human behavior while ignoring all the atheist-inspired genocide of the last 250 years. In the twentieth century alone, Communists atheists have slaughtered more than 100 million people in Russia, China, and Indochina.
In Russian Marx’s disciples removed religious teaching from the schools, outlawed criticism of atheist and agnostics, and burned 100,000 churches. When priests protested 95,000 of them faced firing squads.
We call it Marxism while ignoring the fact it was and is explicitly atheistic, whose atrocities were committed in the name of social justice.
The principal manifesto to the New Atheist movement was published in 2006. Written by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, the “God Delusion” postulated scientific advances have rendered any belief in God irrational and unnecessary. In reality the opposite is true.
The idea that all religious people are stupid is stupid. Isaac Newton, Galileo, and Pascal were devout Christians, as were virtually all the geniuses who created the scientific revolution.
A current example of devout Christian scientists who headed the Human Genome Project from 1993 to 2008 and is currently head of the National Institute of Health wrote in part. “I found there is a wonderful harmony in the complementary truths of science and faith. The God of the Bible is the God of the genome. God can be found in the cathedral or in the laboratory. By investigating God’s majestic and awesome creation, science can actually be a means of worship.”
Collins, a former atheist published “The Languaage of God: A Scientist’s Evidence for Believing.”
In 1997 the psychologist Nicholas Humphrey gave the Amnesty Lecture at Oxford in which he expressed concepts of the New Atheist movement: “Children have a right not to have their minds addled by nonsense. And we as a society have a duty to protect them from it. So, we should no more allow parents to teach their children to believe, for example, in the literal truth of the Bible ... than we should allow parents to knock their children’s teeth out or lock them in a dungeon.”
This is the kind of ideological war we are in. The intent is to transform America into a society devoid of God.
Are we listening? If so what are we doing to counter? Study candidates for every office in the land. Personally study to make yours a well grounded and informed faith. Take a part in the institutions that color our culture, foremost a viable center of worship.
