A plague in the first centuries resulted in the emergence of a new word, Parabolani, meaning the gamblers. Its higher use came into being and is preserved for us in the Bible, in Philippians 2:25-32.
It involved the conduct of a man named Epaphroditus and his cohorts. A great plague ripped through Rome and the area. The verb paraboleiesthai, meant gamblers who staked everything on a turn of the dice. It is used to mean Epaphroditus gambled his life, he risked it all. Doing what? Attending those suffering from the plague. They became known as the Parabolani.
In A.D. 252 a plague broke out in Carthage; the heathen threw out the bodies of their dead and fled in terror. As citizens fled the city, leaving behind their dead and dying, Cyprian, the Christian bishop, gathered his congregation together and set them to burying the dead and nursing the sick in that plague-stricken city. History notes that by so doing they saved the city from destruction and desolation at the risk of their lives.
We are living in the day of the new Parabolani, gamblers. The first responders, medical personnel, law enforcement, church groups and unsung others are carrying on in the spirit of the ancient Parabolani.
Patrick Thompson, a young man who grew up here in the church I served as pastor, became a minister. He started a church in New York City and has served it as pastor. In talking with him Sunday I learned that during the pandemic he organized his church to minister to his community. They served in the community to the needy, health care personnel, and first responders. He risked it all to serve. It cost him, in doing so he contracted COVID-19. Only by God’s grace he survived. A true Parabolani, he is now right back at work renewing the legacy of his precedent setters by ministry to the community at the risk of their all.
He was interviewed on Fox News recently. Thirty minutes after the interview, the program director called him saying she had been in the business so long she had become hardened, but listening to him talk about having peace, she realized that was what she needed. He explained how it is possible. Her response was positive.
Perhaps she is characteristic of many. Historically in the earlier centuries the plague is credited with aiding the rapid spread of Christianity.
Patrick and his congregation are ministering in New York, hazarding their lives in order to help others. As with this lady and others who have contacted him since the interview, this grievous pandemic is causing a greater God conscientiousness.
Scripture teaches that God works in all things, the good and bad, to bring the good out of them. We should follow that model by looking for the good in our dark hour. This tragedy will eventually pass, soon we all hope, then we will have occasion to evaluate our spirit and conduct during it.
Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has called attention to wealthy celebrities who live lavishly complaining about their luxurious lockdowns while others are struggling financially, and health providers are risking their lives working around the clock in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Let’s be certain that our responses does not cause us to be numbered in their ranks.
The spirit, if not the conduct of Patrick, is a more noble model. He would object to being called a hero, but he is, a true Parabolani.