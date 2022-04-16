Throughout the Christian world the commemoration of Easter is being celebrated. This is offered to enable those who do not know what the celebration entails to better understand. May it be informative to those who don’t know and inspiration to those who do know.
In His time there were as there are today persons who did not believe Jesus was divine.
The agrarian people and fishermen from Galilee resented the Roman rule in their country, and hoped He, the performer of miracles, would deliver them.
In the south, Jerusalem, the merchants and religious leaders who had placated the Romans, who were good for business, wanted them to be undisturbed.
There was a great religious feast in Jerusalem that drew pilgrims from a great distance. Those from Galilee always camped on the southern ridge on the Mount of Olives. In the early morning Jesus on His way into Jerusalem passed through their camp. He being from Galilee was known by them and they shouted Hosanna, and other praises. Later the people in Jerusalem, not the same people cried, “crucify Him.” They prevailed and crucified Him. This atrocious act was so abhorrent Rome would not let their citizens even look at it. The Christian concept of what happed next follows.
Jesus hung on a cross suspended between heaven and earth as though abandoned by one and undeserving of the other. Come to Calvary - - - -
Where angels wept and demons laughed.
Where we come with our bitterness and receive sweetness.
With our darkness and receive His light.
With our sorrow and receive His joy.
Where death mocked life.
Where gloom engulfed hope.
Look at the cross and see man’s judgment of Jesus.
Look at the empty grave and see life’s victory over death.
Jesus had died a quivering corpse on a cruel cross.
The Centurion thrust his lance into His side piercing the flesh, slitting the epericordium, and puncturing the heart.
Calloused Roman soldiers who gambled at the cross cursed and swore - - - -
“He is dead.”
Elders, whose deception lead to His death attentively listened to the report - -
“He is dead.”
Sadducees who shunned the supernatural rejoiced to hear - - - -
“He is dead.”
Caiaphas, intoxicated with envy, sighed in relief at the account - - - -
“He is dead.”
His lifeless body was placed in the tomb. Death reached a new depth.
For three days death celebrated around the tomb.
Death’s cold hand stamped His life - - - - “Fiction.”
Death’s dirge drowned out life’s song.
There would be no appeal from His lifeless lips. Then God said - - - - SURPRISE!
The best news the world has ever received came from a grave yard just outside Jerusalem: HE IS RISEN!
Jesus had forced open the old door of death that had been locked since the death of the first person. The Easter story does not end with a funeral, but a festival.
Not a casket, but a celebration. The resurrection deserves not our applause, but our allegiance. Not our compliment, but our compliance with His will. The resurrection is heaven’s amen and earth’s hallelujah. The courts of earth had condemned Jesus to death.
Now the appellate court of heaven reversed the decision. He lives!
