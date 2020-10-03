Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an object of my respect. In that small 5'1" 100-pound collapsed body, she stayed faithful to her charge.
She and her frequent opponent on the court, associate justice Antonin Gregory Scalia, were the closest of friends who often dined together, went to the opera together, and celebrated New Year’s Eve together. They were Washington’s odd couple. Their families celebrated holidays together. Justice Ginsburg kept a photo of the two together in her office.
“She was the essence of grace, civility and dignity,” said another of her close friends and opposites on the court, Justice Clarence Thomas.
That is an admirable example for opponents to follow.
As a member of the court Justice Ginsburg served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court from 1993 until her recent death. She was nominated by President Bill Clinton and was generally viewed as an independent who was a consensus builder at the time of her nomination. She drifted continually to the left.
Today’s gladiators under the Capitol Dome could never do as their predecessors in electing jurists.
Ginsburg was confirmed in 1993 by a vote of 96-3.
Scalia was confirmed in 1986 by a vote of 98-0.
Our culture has reached the point where that is no longer the way it is. I have observed and experienced the fact that today if you don’t like the position of a person they are anathema, cast out. This goes further to where if you don’t like the position of a person, but want to accept them, they don’t want you to. Today to say I like you, but I disagree with you is considered hate speech by some.
I did not agree with her regarding most of her votes. That is an example of liking a person without liking a position they may hold.
The court has never been more controversial than now with the Democrats pushing to expand the number of jurists. They might want to move cautiously. If they win the presidency and the Senate, they could increase the number and stack the court in their favor. Surely they have considered that if the Republicans win the presidency and the Senate, they can increase the number and stack the court to their liking.
The acrimony that is certain to explode again over the selection of a member to replace Justice Ginsburg is not less likely to be less than that of recent hearings. Character assassination is the primary weapon of war. The recommended replacement is certain to be the object of unjust vitriol. Such assaults on a person’s character is unbecoming of the process.
An example of this is the recommendation of Amy Coney Barrett. She is well qualified, but already an issue is being made of her faith. This regardless of Watkins (1961), the Supreme Court unanimously held that according to the religion clauses of the First Amendment. “[N]either a State nor the Federal Government can constitutionally force a person 'to profess a belief or disbelief in any religion....'” May law, not religion be the issue.
Prayer has long been part of our nation's history. The crowd that gathered in Washington for the Prayer Rally recently was estimated by a Boston University study to be 837,000.
Now is time for praying people to unofficially join in praying for our nation.