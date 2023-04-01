This time of year Christians celebrate several festive occasions. Some of these are based on events, such as Passover, that attracted more than 2,000,000 visitors to Jerusalem.
This is offered that it might help non-church people understand what Christians are celebrating on Palm Sunday, and for Christians to gain a better understanding.
It is commonly stated that the same people who cried “Hosanna” were the same people who later shouted “Crucify Him.” Not so! Consider the custom of the era.
Jesus awoke in Bethany, a small village on the eastern side of the Mount of Olives, and began His eventful day. He had spent the night in Bethany with His friends Mary, Martha, and their brother Lazarus. His mode of transportation was a donkey and the fold of a donkey. Prophetically it was revealed Messiah would enter Jerusalem in this way. Some critics say there is a conflict in the account, one gospel notes He rode a donkey and another that He rode the colt. He rode both. The colt was not strong enough to carry Him all the way even though it was only five or six miles. He rode the donkey to Jerusalem and the colt into Jerusalem.
Jewish tribes coming to Jerusalem in the Bible era for the Passover always camped in the same places. Those from Galilee always camped on the southern end of the Mount of Olives. To get from Bethany, where Jesus had spent the night, to Jerusalem Jesus had to travel through their encampment. Galileans knew Jesus, much of His ministry was performed there. On His way to Jerusalem He passed through their encampment. As He did they shouted “Hosanna” and other praises. He was their champion. Galleans being from an agrarian culture, farmers, shepherds, and fishermen, wanted the Romans driven out and their heavy tax removed.. Their motivation for shouting praise was likely not of Him as Messiah, but potential liberator. It was nonetheless fitting praise.
From the summit of the Mount Olives to the gates of Jerusalem on a strait line was no more than 400 to 500 yards. The two ridges were separated by the Kidron Valley in which was the Garden of Gethsemane.
The people around and in the gates of Jerusalem could easily have heard the shouts from the Mount of Olives and paused in wonderment to listen. The praise of the Galilean would have further irritated and angered them.
A day later in Jerusalem the religious and merchandising community led the crowd shouting “Crucify Him.” They were profiting from the business provided by the Romans and wanted to placate them, thus they were inclined to condemn Jesus rather than risk offend Rome. As is often the case it was about money.
What a scene that must have been. The King of Kings entered Jerusalem riding a donkey. The owner of that donkey must have been the proudest man in town. The Gospel of Matthew notes the crowd was “moved” (Matt. 21:10). The word translated “moved” is the aorist passive verb from which we get our word seismograph. The people were visibly shaken, emotionally stirred.
It was not the same crowd shouting the two different expressions as commonly thought in Western culture.
These two groups typify our society. One group praise Jesus and the other oppose him. We each belong to one or the other. The choice of which group is ours.
