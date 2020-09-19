There is an ancient depiction relevant to our current presidential election. “Disaster will be inescapable, as if a man ran from a lion only to meet a bear, then escaped into a house, leaned his hand against the wall, and was bitten by a poisonous snake.” (Amos 5:19)
Does America hate Trump (lion) enough to run to Biden (bear)? Is the bitterness Trump has engendered enough to make America run to socialism, a transformative form of government? Does America know what socialism is and what it has done to every nation that has tried it?
Make no mistake the Biden/Harris ticket, if elected, will bring with it a socialistic agenda. In that house to lean against the wall the serpent that would bite us has such venom as publicly funded late-term abortions, liberal judges, liberal Supreme Court justices, open borders, increased personal taxes, increased corporate taxes resulting in an drastic economical down turn.
Spending beyond reason is being proposed. That is what is so popular. There is a legion of people awaiting freebies. There is a cadre trembling at the thought of having to be taxed to pay for those freebies.
If Trump’s background and character disturb you, that is good, it should, because it is reprehensible. Most lions are. Bears aren’t any better.
If you find Trump’s character scandalous and blameworthy, Biden is not a cherub, and you will be appalled by that of Harris. Most snakes are. If you don’t want to get bit, don’t lean on that wall.
The following deserves to be reflected upon again. Though we are not a democracy. we have been increasingly functioning as one.
“At about the time our original 13 states adopted their new constitution in the year 1787, Alexander Tyler (a Scottish history professor at The University of Edinborough) had this to say about “The Fall of The Athenian Republic” some 2,000 years prior:
“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
Germany learned the hard way a government cannot continue to print money irresponsibility. Such results in an inevitable implosion.
Before the last election, reporters from England and Denmark asked me how evangelical Christians could support a man like Trump. I replied evangelicals like what he stands for politically, but America has become so decadent it could not elect an evangelical with a high moral standard. That is a sad thought, but true. A candidate most evangelicals and morally minded persons would gladly endorse would not stand a chance in a national election today.
In the Bible, a decadent character was often used to achieve God’s purpose. The following verse indicates that: “For the Lord saw the affliction of Israel, which was very bitter; for there was neither bond nor free, nor was there any helper for Israel. The Lord did not say that He would blot out the name of Israel from under heaven, but He saved them by the hand of Jeroboam the son of Joash” (2 Kings 14:26-27).
Jeroboam was not a good guy, but he served a good end.