In passing Roe v Wade 50 years ago what did the court intend it to do? After the death of Justice Harry Blackmun who wrote Roe v Wade, it is clear what he meant. His documents regarding the measure have been revealed and his insight intended. Blackmun, general counsel for Mayo Clinic, wanted doctors to determine what they thought would be rare instances as determined by the woman’s doctor when thought medically necessary.
In Blackmun’s papers it is noted he intended to issue a news release emphasizing that the court was not giving women “an absolute right to abortion,” nor was it saying the “Constitution compels abortion on demand.” Blackmun wrote: “the abortion must be left to the pregnant woman’s physician.”
The day the court issued Roe v Wade Chief Justice Warren Burger said, “Plainly, the court today rejects any claim that the Constitution requires abortion on demand.”
Since the court reversed Roe v Wade pro-abortionist have gone ballistic protesting the decision and criticizing the justices. Some have called for the assassination of Justice Clarence Thomas.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn’t have time for dessert while he was out to eat on Wednesday night. He made a quick exit out the rear of Morton’s steakhouse in downtown Washington, D.C., when abortion rights protesters showed up at the restaurant after learning he was dining there.
The protesters were taking part in a direct action organized by Shut Down DC.
Globally critics of the recent decision have joined in the criticism. In Glasgow a journalist wrote: “If I were a woman in America I’d burn the Supreme Court to the ground.”
Elizabeth Warren is advocating action opposing Pro-life Clinics. If so, she will deprive young women sane council as support for their unpressured decision regardless of what it is. Health vitamins will be cut off, clothing not made available, council regarding finances, diet, and food supplements, all free. In contrast abortion clinics are profiting from their action and no further assistance provided the young woman.
President Joe Biden has changed his position on the issue now proposing writing Roe v Wade into law. That is a contrast to a statement by him in 2006: “I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think it is always a tragedy. And I think it should be rare and safe. And I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.”
Abortion advocates falsely claim the recent ruling“outlaws” abortion. Not so, it simply ruled states must determine the future of the issue.
Interestingly some polls show women are slightly more pro-life than men. A “Vox” poll found “women are slightly more likely than men to describe themselves as pro-life.”
Pro-abortion groups are protesting loud and clear. Some ominous threats, if carried out, will be violations of laws. There is an ancient axiom, “The squeaking wheel gets the grease.” Protestors are getting the attention now and propose even greater threats. Some of the threats when carried out will be destructive. Such conduct is by little children having grown up kicking and screaming when they don’t get their way. To follow up on the axiom, “The squeaking wheel is always the first to be replaced.”
Pro-life proponents need to passionately advocate their cause in order opponents pressure doesn’t go unchallenged. The cause of pro-life is on behalf of little people with no voice.
“I've noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.