Most people believe some things they can’t prove. We live by faith. Every time you drive in the rain, fly on a plane, buy or sell on credit, go on a date or get married faith is exercised. Every time you drive a car it is an exercise of faith. There is no way you can tell in advance the brakes will work the next time you apply them. Yet, you have faith enough to tailgate going 75 miles an hour.
In an era when naturalism prevails our universe is considered a closed system. Anything that can’t be explained naturalistically is discredited.
Part of what naturalism advocates is that if something can’t be seen, heard, tasted, felt, experienced, or proven it doesn’t exist and isn’t logical. To the naturalist the human mind must be able to understand a thing for it to be real. Naturalistic philosophy advocates reality is exhausted by nature, containing nothing supernatural.
Then, God said ---- “Surprise.”
God made natural laws to provide for us a comfort zone. By utilizing them wisely we gain confidence. Gravity prevents fear of falling of the earth.
He did not make natural laws as a straight jacket for Himself. He has chosen on occasion to abrogate a natural law and pull back the veil of the unknown. It is His way of saying “I am here.”
In a rare employment of this method the laws of natural procuration were amended. Laws of biogenetics was given a reprieve and a virgin conceived. That is the foundation on the Christmas celebration.
The issue is what we are willing to make an object of our faith.
Mary believed she was a virgin. When told she would conceive she asked, “How can this be since I do not know a man?” The expression means I have not been sexually active.
The angel assured her, “With God nothing is impossible.”
She responded, “Let it be to me according to your word.” That is faith.
Joseph believed she was a virgin. According to their law a woman pregnant out of wedlock was to be stoned. He had such confidence in her he protected her and suffered the indignity. That was faith.
Nazareth was a little settlement about 100 yards wide and 300 yards long. The folks there obviously believed her and not any of the community’s gossips or they would have stoned her. A child of “illegitimate birth” could not enter the synagogue, but when Jesus went back to Nazareth “As was His custom, He went into the synagogue.”
That was an act of faith.
Dr. Luke who wrote one of the four gospel was called a “beloved physician.” That means he was a good doctor. He interviewed Mary and wrote of her “...those things which are most surely believed among us.” He concluded she was a virgin. That was an act of faith.
Because of the virgin birth Jesus is called Emmanuel meaning “God with us.”
For naturalists who don’t believe this ---- not believing it is an act of faith also.
For those reading this who are not of the Christians faith it is hoped this will help your understanding of why Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus and wish for you as for all a MERRY CHRISTMAS.
