Anybody willing to dispute President Reagan’s assertion depicting Russia as an evil empire? The approval vote on that, if taken in the Ukraine, would be one hundred percent. That lovely country is being scarred, pillaged, and decimated. They did nothing to provoke this war. Russian greed gave birth to it. Why?
They want the assets of Ukraine. A large percentage of the grains consumed in Europe are grown there. The most recent exports are led by Corn ($4.77B), Seed Oils ($3.75B), Iron Ore ($3.36B), Wheat ($3.11B), and Semi-Finished Iron ($2.55B). The result is Russians will eat better while Ukrainians will be impoverished.
Russia geographically doesn’t need more territory. They are the largest county in Europe. Ukraine is the second largest.
Comparison of the size of the two armies greatly favors Russia. Russia has a vast standing army with some 900,000 active personnel and a further two million reservists, compared to Ukraine’s 196,000 active troops and 900,000 reservists. The Russians also have numerical superior military equipment.
One doesn’t have to imagine much to be shocked and saddened by the growing horror of Ukrainian countrymen are being killed, children frightened, and shocked, as cities are being destroyed. America, are you watching and bracing yourself?
This war will impact us, not by aggression on our soil, but economically. The supply chair will worsen, inflation will soar, gas prices will be greatly inflated to perhaps $6.00 or $7.00 per gallon. Food cost will increase. The overall cost of living will go up.
I am old enough to remember my dad coming home from the war, World War I, that is. I was a depression baby and remember products being rationed. Even then they were scarce. Homeless Hobos were at our door daily begging for food. I got a flashlight for Christmas, nothing else. If we didn’t grow it, we didn’t eat it. Ever wonder what the Russian people feel about their countries’ aggression? Basically they feel good. The Russian government is selling them the idea they are liberating the Ukrainian people who are tired of living under their form of government and the government’s friendliness with the west. Reputedly the Ukranian people are welcoming the liberating Russian forces. Conversely the Ukranian civilization are taking up arms in opposition to the aggressors. The spirit of resistance is admirable, even enviable. Citizens abroad are returning home to help defend their home land. They are standing against the Russians with homemade Molotov Cocktails and small arms. Such courage is enviable.
Why has Russia done this? Because Putin is a sore loser. He is still pouting over the breakup of the former Soviet Union. He felt Ukraine was a threat to Russia, not militarily, but sociologically. Having a successful modern, productive, prosperous democratic state next door was a bad model for the suppressed Russians living next door under an oligarchy. If the Ukrainians were successful in their further efforts of reform that would be a threatening example to Russia.
A stimulus for the attack now is that Putin feels western democracies are weak and in a death thrall. In such a state their response would be limited. If one has ever wondered how America is viewed abroad, there is an example.
Americas weakness is a moral weakness, not a military one. Without the traditional moral compass America has long had, we have no overarching resolve. Symbolical of a faltering spiritual spine is the abandonment of houses of worship.
A time for the return to being a faith based nation is now before we do in desperation.
