It was once my joy to preach at Ebenezer Church. The church was packed and the spirit impressive, making preaching all the easier. Their choir elevated the mood of the moment. Someone asked me if I swayed when they swayed. I said when they swayed the building swayed. There was a connection between the pulpit and pew. Love embraced the moment.
Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was a product of that warmhearted fellowship. His untimely death robed us of what might have been. Out of the controversy that swirled around him came insight that had it been applied and were applied today we would be a better nation. Had he and his philosophy lived we would be a more harmonious nation. Consider these quotes he left us.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
“Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
“Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.”
“We will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope."
“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”
“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”
“The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.”
“Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love...violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.”
“We will not build a peaceful world by following a negative path. It is not enough to say ‘We must not wage war.’ It is necessary to love peace and sacrifice for it. We must concentrate not merely on the negative expulsion of war, but on the positive affirmation of peace.”
“Hate is too great a burden to bear. I have decided to love.”
“I know that love is ultimately the only answer to mankind's problems.”
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
“The nonviolent resister not only refuses to shoot his opponent but he also refuses to hate him.”
“Hatred paralyzes life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.”
“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”
May wisdom such as is represented by these quotes be our mutual byword.
