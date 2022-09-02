Happy Labor Day. It is appropriate that there should be such a day for there is nothing that contributes to happiness more than labor well done. Labor as used here is a reference to ones job, engagement in life.
Anyone who ever met the Seven Dwarfs of Snow White fame will never forget the little fellows. Joyfully they went to work whistling. What an attitude! Everybody has a “'tude.” What is your 'tude toward your work?
Resolve to do your best, remembering happiness is a beautiful byproduct of a job well done. Nothing is more gratifying than to complete a task well done. There is gratification in a job well done.
Unfortunately all too often the conditions exist as expressed by the supervisor who was asked “How many people work here?” and he replied, “About half of them.”
Never in our nation’s history has there been more lethargy, even slovenly apathy than now. That results in unfulfilled people. Many businesses have “Help Wanted” signs out front.
Working is often not instantly rewarding. It’s often a long process, and ours is an instant gratification society. Therefore, many find it’s much easier to just feed whatever dopamine cycles exist in your brain with a quick fix such as leisure or even drugs.
The heart of the problem is a problem of the heart when it comes to being an unproductive employee. It will be a great day in America when everybody who has a job works. Many people quit looking for work when they get a job. The very best kind of pride is that which motivates persons to do their very best even when no one is looking.
Jobs are valuable. Esteem your employment as such. If you don’t want your job, look around. There is a long line of persons who would be delighted to have it.
A good work ethic is job security. Put yourself into you job. Give your employer your best. There is a sense of significance in doing a job well and completing a task with excellence. Be responsible.
I don’t mean like the young guy applying for employment who when asked if he were responsible answered, “I certainly am. At the last job I had everything that went wrong they said was my responsibility.”
A worker owes the employer. Here are two things:
An employee owes it to the employer not to complain about their work. Other employees suffer as a result of being around a complaining coworker. The Law of Emotional Gravity states: “One pessimist can pull five optimists down easier than five optimists can pull up one pessimist.” For the sake of fellow employees, be the optimist.
An employee owes it to the employer not to steal. If you don’t put in an honest day’s work, you are taking money for working at a time you were not working. That is theft. If you are not happy with your job, either change yourself or change your job.
A good work philosophy is found in a Biblical text that has been the theme of my life: “Whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men...” (Colossians 3:23).
Such an attitude results in emotional equilibrium and a well balanced life. Who doesn’t want that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.