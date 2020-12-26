Christmas, a holiday like no other was filled with all things good for many people. However, Christmas was not so merry for all. Inevitably it isn’t for some. That is true for many reasons. The anticipation is always beyond what reality proves to be. Therefore this is a crash day for many. While acknowledging it to be a special day for millions globally and rejoicing with those who rejoice, let’s consider those who are understandably a bit down today. Parenthetically, Christmas is only one of two holidays we share with the world.
Aside from the spiritual significance of the day, there are other influences that impact us. Were it not for the special spiritual significance of the day it has all the elements conducive to it being a downer. Failure for Santa not coming through as hoped, not being able to be with loved ones, COVID robbing the day of its general happiness, and reaction to too much rich food all coalesce to take the edge off hoped for pleasure.
Nothing is so impactful as the death of a loved one in this season. Even if it is the anniversary of the death of a loved one there is melancholy grief. The death of a loved one brings unbridled grief resulting in unmitigated sorrow.
At this point I want to digress and be a bit personal. A long and productive life coupled with his colorful and enjoyable columns have endeared Dick Yarborough to many readers of his informative and inspirational columns. His dear wife, the lady he pridefully acclaimed to be the bearer of his name, who had her name written down in glory, went to be with the only one who loves her more than he. Many synonyms are used for death, but none remove the pain inflicted by it. Dick, if you are doing me the honor of reading this column, I speak for many who offer you heartfelt condolence.
For those whose Christmas has left them fulfilled, don’t let any of the many possible detractors rob you of your good fortune. Impose your spiritual values on the secular thieves that tend to deflate you, and enjoy the joy that came to the world. Don’t feel you are alone. No one can stay up and happy all the time.
There is a biblical process that is this, anticipation, followed by frustration, resulting in realization. We have all experienced it, often not realizing. You long anticipated a thing and it appears to be a reality, only to have it snatched away causing you frustration. Then to your delight the joy anticipated fully comes in a different form, and there is, after all, realization. It is important that we don’t give up when in the valley of frustration.
If your Christmas celebration has left you frustrated, don’t pitch your tent in the valley of frustration. Realization in a different form awaits. The more you anticipate a thing great is the chance of ultimate realization.
Such an attitude can make for a Happy New Year.
Wise council is found by this poem by Minnie Louise Haskins,
“And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year:
“Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.”
And he replied:
“Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God.
That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.