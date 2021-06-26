Out of the archives comes this golden oldie nugget of truth. It compares various “isms.” The comparison is offered, lest we forget.
Socialism: You have two cows. Give one cow to your neighbor.
Communism: You have two cows. Give both cows to the government, and they may give you some milk.
Fascism: You have two cows. You give all the milk to the government, and the government sells it.
Nazism: You have two cows. The government shoots you and takes all of the milk.
Anarchism: You have two cows. Keep both cows, shoot the government agent, and steal another cow.
Capitalism: You have two cows. Sell one, buy a bull.
Simple, isn’t it? Yet few seem to understand it.
If offered a choice, which would you choose?
There is a growing number of persons who have no cows. If you had no cow which would you select? Increasingly the choice preference seems to be between socialism and anarchism.
Which do you sense is being given the worst rap today?
Which do you sense is being dressed up to make it look good when at its core it isn’t?
Peal away the false appeal of socialism, prosperity, equality, and security and you get poverty, misery, and tyranny. Equality is achieved only in the sense that everyone is equally miserable. It is the breeding ground for anarchism. It always has been and always will be. Check the description as noted above. Such is not a pretty picture.
There is an old adage: You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry. We have a capitalist form of government with all of its liabilities. If that well runs dry, it will be dramatically missed.
Compared with the faults of the other systems, capitalism stands out like Mt. Everest on a Florida beach. The others aren’t a mountain, they are instead a deadly infested swamp. Among forms of government this swamp would create a social virus more deadly than COVID in health.
History shouts a warning to us regarding other forms of government. If a system has never worked, why try it? The result is predictable and has always, mark that, always failed. We can learn that one of two ways.
One is academically, where we learn from others. This type of learning can be gained in advance and if heeded avoid a catastrophe. A classic current example is Venezuela.
Socialism initially succeeds, but eventually collapses. It may show early signs of success. However, any accomplishments quickly fade as the primary deficiencies of socialism’s central planning emerge. It is the initial deception that gives socialism it’s seductive appeal. Socialism has always proven to be a formula for tyranny and misery.
The other form of learning is experiential and you learn as you go. Each step takes you deeper into the swamp. The further you go the bigger the alligators get. They have a pernicious appetite.
It is based on a flawed theory contrary to human nature. It suppresses initiative and squelches the basic human desire for freedom.
The virtues of the siblings of capitalism need to be noted and promoted. They are: commercialism, competition, industrialism, free enterprise, free market, and private enterprise.
Those with no cows may think socialism will work to their advantage. It will for a short time, but that is a well that soon runs dry, and then ....
