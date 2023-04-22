I asked a public school teacher in Greece if discipline in the classroom was a problem? Her answer was a defining “No.” She went on to exclaim students esteemed their teachers, almost deifying them, because they considered them as a way to a better life. Truly they are. Unfortunately that esteem has been lost in many public schools of America.
I want to express appreciation and admiration for the many local educators who are doing their very best to provide good education. Again there are many from the School Board, to the administration, and teaching levels who are diligently committed to the task of providing competent education.
I know the impact of educators. I did a review of the 25 people who were most influential in my formative years. Seventeen out of the 25 were educators. As I grew older I wrote all that were available a thank you note.
I talked with the parent of a child who had transferred from a public school to a private school recently and asked how the child liked it. She said she loves it because the child doesn’t have to watch his back all the time and he can study now. Such an atmosphere exists in some of our high schools.
In Yeonmi Park’s book entitled, “In Order to Live,” she chronicles her story of escaping from North Korea where education is closely governed by the state. She relates how the state controlled not only the books, but the emotions of the students. She could hardly read in North Korea and she could not think independently or emotionally.
In South Korea she became a very good student and enjoyed free thought which slowly developed. She wrote, “I crammed twelve years of education into the next eighteen months of life.”
She added, “I vowed to myself to read one hundred books a year, and I did it. I read to fill my mind, and to block out the bad memories. But I found as I read more, my thoughts were getting deeper, my vision widened, and my emotions less shallow.” She valued education.
Why do many Asian students excel? The secret is parenting, say the authors of the provocative book “Top of the Class: How Asian Parents Raise High Achievers — and How You Can Too.”
The reason that Asian students outperform their peers in the classroom has nothing to do with how they were born and everything to do with how they are raised.
These same educational standards exist with some other ethnical groups. I had a teacher in another area of the country where there is a heavy Jewish population say they have elementary grade students tell them they want to become a certain profession, and ask what track they should take in high school,
Some educators report the opposition among other racial groups. Some think education is a white thing and not important. The children of that race who want a good education for their children are being robbed of a good education by unruly students of various races. The name of these interested parents is Legion, for they are many. Some of my best friends are smart intellectual Blacks. Their families cared.
When we stop drawing lines and grouping people in classes in our society and become one culture, that being Americans, education will improve dramatically.
The only way that can happen is for all to accept the lesson taught by the greatest educator of all time, Jesus Christ, who said, “Love one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.