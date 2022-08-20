“Whatever!” is the mantra of the moment.
It is a synonym for relativism, a byword for “anything goes,” and a revelation that situational ethics have made great advances. It makes for an uncertain society.
A “whatever” mentality means vague is vogue.
It is a word used extensively in our current culture. It shows indifference, a lack of understanding and commitment. Unfortunately a person or society that stands for nothing will fall for anything. That is the point to which many have come, so many it defines our society. How about you?
Often counterculture philosophy seeps into society by using double entendre, that is, words and expressions with double meanings. They use the word or expression giving it their meaning while most of society has a traditional meaning. Thus, the transition is more subtle. “Whatever” is such a concept. In the counterculture it is a setup for relativism, that is, no absolutes.
The Barna Research Group ascertained the following facts as a revelation that this is a “Whatever!” culture.
* Three-fourths of all adults believe “there is no such thing as absolute truth. Two people can define truth in conflicting ways and both be correct according to this concept.” This is contrary to the long held belief that when there are two polar positions on the same issue one is wrong.
* More than 70% of American adults agree that there are no absolute standards which apply to everyone. This means when it comes to morals and ethics, what is right and wrong, there are no absolute standards that apply to everyone in all situations.
Understanding breaks down when people don’t have the same system of values. In a “whatever” world every person is a system of law unto self. It creates a wonderful world of “ME.”
The act of believing is important. The object of belief is even more important.
Barner’s research shows: “Christian morality is being ushered out of our social structures and off the cultural main stage, leaving a vacuum in its place—and the broader culture is attempting to fill that void. There is growing concern about the moral condition of the nation, even as many American adults admit they are uncertain about how to determine right from wrong, often opting to look within themselves rather than to any external, more traditional sources of authority. Barna has dubbed this new moral code, “The Morality of Self-Fulfillment” in which Americans value “finding themselves” as the highest good.
“There are no absolutes,” assert relativists. First of all, the relativist is declaring there are absolutely no absolutes. That is an absolute statement. The statement is logically contradictory.
Absolute truth exists in the worlds of science and math. It is a fact that cannot be changed. For example, there are no round squares. There are also no square circles. The angles of a triangle add up to 180 degrees. Doesn’t God have the right to determine all truth if He has obviously done so in the sciences?
Say with the Psalmist: “I have chosen the way of truth; Your judgments I have laid before me.” (Psalm 119:30)
Then further pray, “Lead me in Your truth and teach me, For You are the God of my salvation; On You I wait all the day.” (Psalm 25:5)
Do so with the resolution of Martin Luther who when on trial for his faith declared, “Here I stand, I can do naught else.”
Pray about it now.
